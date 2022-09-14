Skip to main content

Swift, Decker, Ragnow, Kraemer Absent from Wednesday Practice

Multiple players on the Detroit Lions roster were not spotted at practice Wednesday.

The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field to begin their preparation for the Washington Commanders. 

After a close loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit was without significant members of their offense, as numerous impactful players were not spotted at practice on Wednesday. 

D'Andre Swift, Tommy Kraemer, Taylor Decker, Michael Brockers and Frank Ragnow were not participating in the portion of practice that was open to media in attendance. 

Detroit's coaching staff has made a concerted effort to attempt to keep the roster healthy by limiting the practice reps of veteran members of the roster. 

Ragnow is being limited this week at practice and is considered day-to-day after his performance against the Philadelphia Eagles. 

Levi Onwurike injury update

The second-year defensive lineman has not suffered any setbacks in his rehabilitation process, but his recovery has not been progressing at the rate the coaching staff would hope for. 

“Yeah, just it’s still the same issue, and it’s just – there again, it’s just slow-going right now," said Dan Campbell earlier this week. "So, we don’t feel like there’s a setback, but yet it’s just not progressing the way that we would hope.”

