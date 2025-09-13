What Are Average Ticket Prices For Lions Home Opener?
The Detroit Lions home opener against the Chicago Bears is going to cost you a pretty penny, if you want a pair of tickets at a reasonable price.
After winning 15 games last season, Dan Campbell's squad is going to again be a popular attraction.
Since the team started becoming a playoff contender, fans have seen prices skyrocket upwards. Reviews have been quite mixed, with some fans voicing loud complaints and others willing to remain loyal season-ticket members.
Fans will have to fork over an average of $532.00, if they want to take in the contest between two teams that lost their first game of the regular season.
According to CBS Detroit, "The Lions game is the most expensive NFL ticket of the weekend, and it's not so unique to this game. Lions tickets have consistently been one of the most expensive over the past few seasons, coinciding with when head coach Dan Campbell flipped a 3-13 season team into a franchise that has made history as a top contender."
Currently, at the time this story is being published, there are standing room only tickets averaging $182.00, according to SeatGeek.
Campbell noted that playing at home should help improve the communication issue that negatively the team at Lambeau Field.
Detroit dropped the opener, 27-13, but struggled with miscommunication on both sides of the football.
“It’ll help. First of all, it’s going to help because it’s game two," said Campbell. "So, you shake some of that out of you. You’ve got the first game under your belt. Really the first legitimate game where all of our starters have played together, particularly the O-line in real, live football other than what we did, scrimmage. And then the joint practices. And then you’re back home, you are in your own element. So, verbal comes back into it as opposed to the silent cadence, all those things. So, the combination of those two, it will help. It will help.”
Amon-Ra St. Brown not sure why Caleb Williams is criticized heavily
Detroit's star receiver, Amon-Ra St. Brown, recently expressed on an episode of the "St. Brown Bros." podcast he is unsure why Bears quarterback Caleb is so heavily scrutinized.
"No matter what he does, good or bad, it's all on Twitter, I swear he can't breathe," St. Brown noted. "If there's one dude in the NFL, it's him. If he takes one step wrong, it's like Caleb did this, this, and this, they can't just let him be."
Bears receiver Rome Odunze, who was a guest on the show, added, "The media asked me the same thing, and I asked them the question because they're the ones writing the stories. It comes to a point to where they don't even talk about football, because even the football stuff they talk is wrong, too."