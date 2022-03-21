What's Being Said About Detroit Lions 2022 Free Agency Signings

Here is a collection of national reaction to the signings made by the Detroit Lions during the 2022 free agency period.

Over the past week, reaction has started to pour in regarding the moves made by the 32 National Football League teams.

For the Detroit Lions, a concerted effort was made to re-sign many of the team's own free agents.

Despite only winning three games in 2021, the front office and coaching staff have clearly valued culture fits and players who are invested in the program being put into place over the next couple of seasons.

During free agency, the team only acquired two players who played for other teams last season, opting instead to run it back with veterans and players that are considered high-energy, high-integrity individuals.

The question still remains as the team approaches the 2022 draft: Where is the high-end, superstar talent on the Lions' roster?

Do the Lions have enough good players to take significant strides forward?

Here is a sample of the reactions and grades the national media have given the Lions for their recent free agency signings.

Sports Illustrated

Grade: B

"Chark is the ideal candidate for where the Lions are in their rebuilding process. He’s coming off an injury and is young enough to springboard himself into free agency in 2023, well before his 30th birthday. Chark was lost in the haze of the post-Nathaniel Hackett Jaguars offenses, which failed to take advantage of his chart-topping size and speed. In Detroit, he’ll serve as a space eater for Jared Goff (or whoever else is throwing the football). In a handful of games under Urban Meyer, his average depth of target increased dramatically, which could foreshadow elsewhere a more vertically focused role for the former LSU Tiger."

CBS Sports

Grade: B-

"Nothing splashy here, but they were always gonna make more of their noise in the draft. Chark and Reynolds are an underrated duo out wide, giving Jared Goff -- or whomever they draft at QB -- some big-play talent."

PFF

Grade: Above average

"Most of Detroit’s business has been re-signing its own pieces, bringing back role players as well as starters. Linebacker Alex Anzalone played over 800 snaps for the Lions last season and posted a career-worst 35.4 overall PFF grade, but the team re-signed him and presumably expects improvement in 2022. Tracy Walker got a three-year deal from the team for $25 million, and edge rusher Charles Harris was rewarded for a bounceback to his career with a two-year contract.

"In terms of new additions, D.J. Chark Jr. is a worthwhile gamble at wide receiver. He is just 25 years old and possesses the size and speed to be a major deep threat at all times. The Lions still need to do work at receiver -- likely in the draft -- but Chark could prove to be a valuable part of a remade receiving corps as a deep threat."

ESPN

Grade: B

"The Lions desperately needed a vertical threat on the outside to complement Amon-Ra St. Brown and Josh Reynolds. And the money is reasonable here, with upside on a one-year deal. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who is still a free agent, was also an option for Detroit.

The grade really depends on how you feel about the player. The ability is there. He can be great. Some teams have questioned his toughness and dedication to being great. But at least a one-year deal should keep Chark motivated, and an offensive arsenal of Chark, St. Brown, Reynolds and D'Andre Swift can be a threat in the NFC North alongside a quality offensive line."

Bleacher Report

Grade: A

"Given the gobs of money the Jags threw at wide receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones on Monday, this "prove-it" pact with Chark is a steal for Detroit general manager Brad Holmes.

Yes, Chark's 2021 season was all but wiped out by injury. But the big-bodied, 6'4", 198-pounder has something on his professional resume that neither Kirk nor Jones do -- a 1,000-yard receiving season. This is one of the best signings of free agency so far. A no-risk, below-market deal that could pay off in a big way if Chark rebounds in 2022."