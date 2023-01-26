What Jets Hiring Nathaniel Hackett Means for Lions

Could the Jets be in the market for a Hall of Fame quarterback?

The New York Jets certainly cast a wide net in their search to fill their offensive coordinator vacancy.

It was officially announced on Thursday morning that former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett had landed the position, replacing former offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.

According to The MMQB's Albert Breer, Jets head coach Robert Saleh interviewed more than 15 potential candidates before finally making the decision to hire Hackett.

Prior to being hired by the Broncos, Hackett was the offensive coordinator of the Packers (2019-2021).

With the news of the hire, speculation has started to run wild that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, a future Pro Football Hall of Famer, will be more inclined to accept a trade to the Jets.

The Packers have regularly been atop the NFC North division. Trading Rodgers would surely signal to the NFL world that the Lions rival was in the midst of a rebuild.

Addressing his future, Rodgers expressed he only wants to remain a part of the Packers organization if the team was retooling and not rebuilding.

“If there’s a rebuild ahead, I won’t be a part of it," Rodgers recently said on The Pat McAfee Show.

Rodgers also added, "There’s no point in coming back to play football unless you think you can win it all."

The Lions are expected to be NFC North division winners in 2023. With Rodgers out of the conference, it surely would make it easier for Dan Campbell's squad to achieve their goals next season.