What Toe Injury of Joe Burrow Means For Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions may not have to face one of the league's top quarterbacks in Week 5.
The AFC is littered with teams that are Super Bowl contenders, but one team is potentially dealing with an injury that could keep their best player out of action for months.
Joe Burrow, who was leading the 1-0 Bengals against the Jacksonville Jaguars, reportedly suffered a toe injury that is expected to require surgery.
According to the league's website, "Burrow is feared to have suffered a Grade 3 turf toe injury, which would require surgery and sideline him for at least three months. Burrow was injured in the second quarter of the Bengals' 31-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Backup Jake Browning came on to help Cincy to its first 2-0 start in seven years, throwing for 241 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions."
If Burrow is out of action, the team will be led by a well-respected backup in Browning.
Against the Jaguars, Browning went 21 of 32 for 241 yards and two touchdowns to go along with three interceptions.
"My worst nightmare would be getting thrown out there and not being ready. I didn't have my best game, but I was ready enough to win," said Browning. "And so I think throughout the week nobody knows if the backup quarterback's paying attention at all, until you get thrown in, and then it's like, 'Hey, this is pretty important tape.' I try to stay locked in. I think that it's honestly easier to stay locked in as the backup than the third-string practice squad guy. So that's a little easier."
Detroit's defense is still tasked with facing the challenge of dealing with Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase, two elite wideouts that have the potential to secure explosive plays at any point in the game.
Lions safety Brian Branch explained to reporters just how important it was for the team to rebound defensively against the Bears.
"Very important. It showed us that we know what we’re capable of doing, we know how we are when we play, when we execute what (Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard) Coach Shep calls," Branch said. "And Coach Shep called a great ball game. He put everybody in the position to make plays, even though there were still plays that we missed out on, I missed out on. Just moving forward, we know we re-established our brand of football, and I feel like this was an important game.”