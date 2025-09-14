Lions Teach Ben Johnson Lesson, Continue Dominance in 52-21 Win
The Detroit Lions were challenged by their head coach.
Dan Campbell wanted to move past the narrative that he was squaring off against his former offensive coordinator in new Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson.
Early in the week, the fifth-year head coach emphasized how important it was to win, and all but guaranteed his team would leave Ford Field with the victory. He understood the loud and negative reaction to the team's loss to the Green Bay Packers.
“That’s where the standards are at now. So, that’s the nature of what we’re in right now. That’s a good thing, that means we’ve risen above what we were at one time. That’s our world, man," said Campbell. "That’s our world. But I know that if we felt that way and acted that way, we’d be in trouble. So, we can’t worry about all that.
"I mentioned this the other day, all you worry about is getting better. You really do. We have to get much better about our fundamentals and communication. Just those two things alone. And if we improve that, a whole other step above what we did last week, we’re going to be much better. And then, let’s get a little bit better the next week, and it’ll take care of itself. It really will.”
After 60 minutes of action, the Lions talent-laden squad made more plays, forced more turnovers and were far too much to handle for a Bears team that have a new leader.
Here are several takeaways from the Lions' 52-21 blowout victory, evening their record to 1-1.
Lions start fast on offense
After the Bears won the opening coin toss and deferred, Detroit's offense started quickly. Chicago gave Detroit excellent field position, as the opening kickoff was sent out of bounds.
Jared Goff, on the opening play of the game, found wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown sprinting wide open for a 34-yard gain.
Chicago's defense had little answers on Detroit's first drive and gave up an early touchdown. Detroit's five-play, 60-yard scoring drive was capped off by a six-yard scamper by Jahmyr Gibbs.
Bears capitalize early on communication issue
Both the Lions offense and defense dealt with communication issues in the opener. Chicago was able to match Detroit's scoring drive with an opening scoring drive of their own.
D'Andre Swift, who started his NFL career in Detroit, was able to burst through the middle for a 20-yard gain early in the drive.
D.J. Moore was targeted often and assisted the Bears to get into Detroit's territory.
In zone coverage, which is rare in Detroit's defensive scheme, nobody picked up Rome Odunze, who easily found daylight. The defensive miscommunication allowed the talented wideout to scamper into the end zone nearly untouched for a 28-yard touchdown reception.
Brian Branch halts Bears drive, forces turnover
Leading 14-7 late in the first quarter after David Montgomery gave his team the lead, Caleb Williams was moving his team into Lions territory.
Detroit's coaching staff has preached protecting the football and forcing more defensive turnovers, besides interceptions, since the offseason program began.
The second-year quarterback was getting the ball out quickly and distributing the football.
Brian Branch was able to halt the Bears momentum by forcing the football out on a Swift run. The ball was eventually recovered by Jack Campbell. He later was called for a roughing the passer penalty that negated what would have been the first career interception of Terrion Arnold.
Kerby Joseph took advantage of pressure from Detroit's defensive line and earned his first interception of the 2025 season.
With Hutchinson bearing down on him, Williams attempted to extend the play, but the football eventually founds it's way into the arms of talented safety, to hault any momentum the Bears were building.
St. Brown dominates Bears
Lions fifth-year wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was quick to put concerns about the Lions' offense to rest with his performance Sunday. After a quiet Week 1 showing, St. Brown made a 34-yard catch on his first target and had a huge first half.
His effort was helped by another spectacular one-handed snag by rookie Isaac TeSlaa, who hauled in a pass up the sideline with an outstretched arm on Detroit's final possession of the half.
On TeSlaa's catch, the official nearest to the play initially ruled the wide receiver out of bounds. Yet, the clock was still running and officials reviewed the play. Eventually, TeSlaa was ruled down and in bounds with 16 seconds remaining in the half.
The stoppage triggered a 10-second runoff, which gave the Lions six seconds to try and score prior to the halftime break.
The Lions drew up a quick concept for St. Brown, who hauled in the pass for a score to extend their advantage heading into the locker room. In the first half, St. Brown caught six passes for 100 yards and a touchdown reception.
St. Brown added a second touchdown grab early in the fourth quarter, as he once again found paydirt on a red zone connection with Goff.
Explosive plays catapult offense
After the Packers were able to stifle the Lions offense with solid tackling and not giving Detroit any room to run the football, the offense was able to record numerous explosive plays against a Bears defense that lost Jaylon Johnson due to a groin injury.
Offensive coordinator John Morton utilized the full array of Detroit's arsenal, targeting all the receivers and picking apart Dennis Allen's defense.
Goff was able to connect with Jameson Williams on multiple explosive plays, including a 44-yard touchdown grab that extended Detroit's lead to 38-14.