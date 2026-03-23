Detroit Lions QB Teddy Bridgewater: 'I Visited Fountain of Youth'

Detroit Lions veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater tricked himself into believing he was old.

After realizing he had much more to offer the game of football, he is now making another return to Motown.

Bridgewater is now set to embark on his third stint in Motown. He is tasked with again being the backup for Jared Goff, who is among the most durable signal-callers in the National Football League.

Speaking to local reporters, the 33-year-old expressed he wants to continue playing football and being a leader in the locker room.

"I honestly just, it's like I visited the fountain of youth or something this past year," said Bridgewater on a recent videoconference. "That fire has been lit, and I don't know what it is. I don't know if it's my children or just being back home, but it's just something in me that's just like, 'Man, you know what, I could do this again.' The past couple of years, I was one foot in and one foot out, you know, contemplating retirement. Contemplating playing. Coaching and doing all these different things. And now it's like, okay, I've coached. I know what that's like. I've been retired. I know what that's like.

"But like, I just want to keep playing ball," Bridgewater added. "And I've been in the gym down in South Florida with Jonathan Taylor, Breece Hall, "Hard Times" Maurice Alexander. Just being around these young guys, reminding myself that -- I tricked myself thinking that I'm old. I'm not old. I got so much left in the tank that I can continue just playing in this league. And I got so much left to offer this game. I just want to continue to just contribute in every aspect that I can."

Bridgewater spent the 2025 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Recall, he returned from his first retirement in 2024 just ahead of the postseason.

"Yeah, hat definitely made me realize how much I missed it, especially everything I went through last year, with the coaching," said Bridgewater. "Things happen for a reason, but I'm just excited that, you know, I get to continue in year 13 now. And just continue to try to make an impact in this league."

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