What Lions' Snap Counts Against Ravens Reveal
The Detroit Lions collected a statement win in a primetime showdown with the Baltimore Ravens on Monday.
Detroit matched the Ravens' trademark physicality and relied on its defensive depth in key moments. Players who began the year outside of the starting lineup such as Al-Quadin Muhammad and Trevor Nowaske contributed sacks, and star Aidan Hutchinson added to the tally along with a forced fumble.
All in all, the Lions were able to improve their record to 2-1 on the young season with a 38-30 triumph.
Here's how the Lions distributed their snaps on Monday, along with analysis on what this could mean for the team moving forward.
Quarterbacks
- Jared Goff — (68) 100%
Goff had a big showing in critical moments Monday, delivering his best throw of the night on a fourth-and-1 that helped ice the game. He was turnover free, and had little in the way of dangerous throws or mistakes.
Running backs
- Jahmyr Gibbs — (47) 69%
- David Montgomery — (25) 37%
- Jacob Saylors — (1) 1% — 18 special teams snaps (60%)
- Sione Vaki — Seven special teams snaps (20%)
The run game was a defining factor in the Lions’ success, as Gibbs and Montgomery combined for over 200 yards on the ground. The decision to make Craig Reynolds inactive with Vaki returning was intriguing, but Vaki left the game with an injury and his status going forward is uncertain.
Wide receivers
- Jameson Williams — (62) 91%
- Amon-Ra St. Brown — (58) 85% — One special teams snap (3%)
- Kalif Raymond — (33) 49% — Six special teams snaps (20%)
- Isaac TeSlaa — (14) 21% — Three special teams snaps (10%)
- Dominic Lovett — (1) 1% — Two special teams snaps (7%)
Williams continues to have a slight edge in total snaps over St. Brown, but it was St. Brown who was the most frequent target Monday night by a wide margin. Raymond continues to out-rep TeSlaa, who received just one target.
Tight ends
- Sam LaPorta — (57) 84% — One special teams snap (3%)
- Brock Wright — (38) 56% — 16 special teams snaps (53%)
- Ross Dwelly — (4) 6% — 12 special teams snaps (40%)
The snap count at tight end was basically status quo for Detroit, aside from adding Dwelly to the mix as a practice squad elevation. The Lions did not make a corresponding addition to the active roster after placing Marcus Davenport on IR, so perhaps Dwelly could be an option for the time being.
Offensive line
- Christian Mahogany — (68) 100% — Seven special teams snaps (23%)
- Tate Ratledge — (68) 100% — Seven special teams snaps (23%)
- Penei Sewell — (68) 100% — Seven special teams snaps (23%)
- Taylor Decker — (68) 100%
- Graham Glasgow — (68) 100%
- Kayode Awosika — Seven special teams snaps (23%)
- Trystan Colon — Seven special teams snaps (23%)
The Lions didn’t have any issues with injuries during the game, as all five starting offensive linemen played the entire game. Colon was made active in place of Kingsley Eguakun, while Giovanni Manu was the only player besides backup quarterback Kyle Allen to not play a snap on special teams or otherwise.
Defensive line
- Aidan Hutchinson — (53) 93% — One special teams snap (3%)
- DJ Reader — (38) 67% — Two special teams snaps (7%)
- Tyleik Williams — (31) 54% — One special teams snap (3%)
- Roy Lopez — (27) 47% — Four special teams snaps (13%)
- Al-Quadin Muhammad — (26) 46% — Four special teams snaps (13%)
- Pat O’Connor — (20) 35% — 23 special teams snaps (77%)
- Tyler Lacy — (19) 33% — One special teams snap (3%)
- Tyrus Wheat — (2) 4% — 16 special teams snaps (53%)
With Davenport on IR, the Lions did some shuffling with their alignments and wound up having success against one of the NFL’s best dual-threat quarterbacks. Muhammad stepped up in a big way for the defense, recording 2.5 sacks. Notably, the team made Mekhi Wingo a scratch after he saw a big workload last week against the Bears.
Linebackers
- Alex Anzalone — (57) 100% — Six special teams snaps (20%)
- Jack Campbell — (57) 100% — Two special teams snaps (7%)
- Derrick Barnes — (47) 82% — 13 special teams snaps (43%)
- Trevor Nowaske — (8) 14% — 21 special teams snaps (70%)
- Zach Cunningham — (2) 4% — 17 special teams snaps (57%)
- Grant Stuard — 21 special teams snaps (70%)
Nowaske returned to action and made an impact in his relatively small workload, recording a sack while covering Lamar Jackson as a quarterback spy. Campbell was also impressive, and he did not miss a snap despite taking a big gash on his face while trying to make a tackle.
Cornerbacks
- D.J. Reed — (52) 91% — One special teams snap (3%)
- Terrion Arnold — (51) 89% — Two special teams snaps (7%)
- Amik Robertson — (24) 42%
- Khalil Dorsey — (1) 2% — 10 special teams snaps (33%)
- Rock Ya-Sin — 16 special teams snaps (53%)
- Avone Maddox — Six special teams snaps (20%)
The Lions continue to rely on the tandem of Reed and Arnold, though Arnold had another pass interference penalty in the end zone. Robertson is the team’s established option at nickel, while Dorsey got one defensive snap. Veterans Ya-Sin and Maddox remain rotational options who see action predominately on special teams.
Safeties
- Brian Branch — (57) 100% — Five special teams snaps (17%)
- Kerby Joseph — (55) 96% — One special teams snap (3%)
- Daniel Thomas — 21 special teams snaps (70%)
Having two safeties who are consistent, every down players has been very impactful for Detroit’s defense. Despite being listed as questionable this week, Joseph played all but two snaps. Thomas has been very important for the special teams units.
Specialists
- Jake Bates — 14 special teams snaps (47%)
- Jack Fox — 10 special teams snaps (33%)
- Hogan Hatten — 10 special teams snaps (33%)