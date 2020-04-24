Why Analysts Love Jeff Okudah for Detroit Lions

The early reviews are in, and by in large NFL analysts agree that cornerback Jeff Okudah is a solid day one selection for the Detroit Lions.

Here at SI All Lions, we gave a B+ grade.

Let's take a look at the reactions of several NFL analysts.

CBS Sports, Pete Prisco (Grade: B): I think they should have taken Derrick Brown. When in doubt, take the big guy. I don't think you can pass on big people that play like Derrick Brown.

ESPN Michael Rothstein: Though the Lions signed CB Desmond Trufant in free agency and feel good about the long-term prospects of Amani Oruwariye, Okudah has the potential to be a shutdown corner sooner than later. He can be a man-press corner, which fits coach Matt Patricia's defense. He also has good speed (4.48 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the scouting combine, 12th among all corners) and closing ability to stay with almost any receiver. He's as ready to play right away as any corner in the draft, and at a position where rookies usually struggle.

Draft Wire, Luke Easterling (Grade A): Trading down was their ideal scenario, but the Lions still get a shutdown corner to replace Darius Slay.

Bleacher Report, Mike Tainer (Grade B+): If you want to get a sense of the pure athleticism Okudah brings to the Lions, check out this clip of an interception by a teammate on a touchdown that didn't count.

Sports Illustrated, Andy Benoit (Grade: B+): No team played more man coverage than the Lions last season, which is a philosophy that head coach Matt Patricia brought over from New England. In that same vein, Patricia also puts a huge emphasis on matchups, having specific corners travel almost everywhere with specific receivers week after week. You must have a true No. 1 corner to consistently do this.

Sporting News, Vinnie Iyer (Grade: A): The Lions traded Darius Slay and acquired Desmond Trufant, but they needed a young stud corner to fortify the back end of Matt Patricia’s defense. ... He is fluid and quick enough with great recovery skills and is strong enough in press man coverage to develop into a shutdown cornerback.

Sporting News, Bill Bender: Okudah is a technically sound ball hawk at 6-1, 205 pounds, allowing him to cover all receiving body types. He is fluid and quick enough with great recovery skills and is strong enough in press-man coverage to develop into a shutdown cornerback.

Detroit Free Press, Carlos Monarrez (Grade: A): The Lions stuck with straight logic and need and took the Buckeyes’ big, physical cornerback who’s excellent in press coverage and a very good tackler in run support.

