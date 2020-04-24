AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Why Analysts Love Jeff Okudah for Detroit Lions

John Maakaron

The early reviews are in, and by in large NFL analysts agree that cornerback Jeff Okudah is a solid day one selection for the Detroit Lions. 

Here at SI All Lions, we gave a B+ grade. 

Let's take a look at the reactions of several NFL analysts.

CBS Sports, Pete Prisco (Grade: B): I think they should have taken Derrick Brown. When in doubt, take the big guy. I don't think you can pass on big people that play like Derrick Brown. 

ESPN Michael Rothstein: Though the Lions signed CB Desmond Trufant in free agency and feel good about the long-term prospects of Amani Oruwariye, Okudah has the potential to be a shutdown corner sooner than later. He can be a man-press corner, which fits coach Matt Patricia's defense. He also has good speed (4.48 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the scouting combine, 12th among all corners) and closing ability to stay with almost any receiver. He's as ready to play right away as any corner in the draft, and at a position where rookies usually struggle. 

Draft Wire, Luke Easterling (Grade A): Trading down was their ideal scenario, but the Lions still get a shutdown corner to replace Darius Slay.

Bleacher Report, Mike Tainer (Grade B+): If you want to get a sense of the pure athleticism Okudah brings to the Lions, check out this clip of an interception by a teammate on a touchdown that didn't count.

Sports Illustrated, Andy Benoit (Grade: B+):  No team played more man coverage than the Lions last season, which is a philosophy that head coach Matt Patricia brought over from New England. In that same vein, Patricia also puts a huge emphasis on matchups, having specific corners travel almost everywhere with specific receivers week after week. You must have a true No. 1 corner to consistently do this.

Sporting News, Vinnie Iyer (Grade: A): The Lions traded Darius Slay and acquired Desmond Trufant, but they needed a young stud corner to fortify the back end of Matt Patricia’s defense. ... He is fluid and quick enough with great recovery skills and is strong enough in press man coverage to develop into a shutdown cornerback.

Sporting News, Bill Bender: Okudah is a technically sound ball hawk at 6-1, 205 pounds, allowing him to cover all receiving body types. He is fluid and quick enough with great recovery skills and is strong enough in press-man coverage to develop into a shutdown cornerback. 

Detroit Free Press, Carlos Monarrez (Grade: A): The Lions stuck with straight logic and need and took the Buckeyes’ big, physical cornerback who’s excellent in press coverage and a very good tackler in run support.

Related

GM Bob Quinn Explains Why No Trade Took Place

Detroit Lions Select CB Jeff Okudah Third in 2020 Draft

Twitter Reacts to Okudah's Draft Selection

What Analysts Said about Lions Drafting Jeff Okudah

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 NFL Draft Open Thread/Live Blog

The SI All Lions crew presents its LIVE blog for the 2020 NFL Draft

Vito Chirco

by

SI Draft Tracker

Poll: Who's Your Draft Crush for Detroit Lions?

Who do you want the Lions to draft on Thursday, Day 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft?

John Maakaron

by

Jmurdock

2020 NFL Draft: Final Detroit Lions 7-Round Mock Draft

Our Vito Chirco reveals his seven-round mock draft for the Detroit Lions leading into the first night of the 2020 NFL Draft

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever

2020 NFL Draft ‘Wants’ for the Lions

Our Logan Lamorandier provides his 'wants’ for the Detroit Lions in the 2020 NFL Draft

Logan Lamorandier

by

Lions4Ever

Day 2 NFL Draft Targets for the Lions

Our Logan Lamorandier provides his Day 2 draft targets for the Detroit Lions

Logan Lamorandier

GM Bob Quinn Explains Why No Trade Took Place

GM Bob Quinn expressed their was no 'firm' trade offer on Day 1 of the NFL Draft

John Maakaron

Draft Rumor: Surprise Team May Be Looking to Move Up to Pick No. 3

A new team may be attempting to move up to Pick No. 3 in 2020 NFL Draft

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Draft Rumor: Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell Called GM Bob Quinn

Jaguars could be interested in make a trade with Detroit Lions

John Maakaron

by

Footballfan55

Bust Meter: What are Chances DT Derrick Brown Will Be a Bust in Detroit?

What are the chances Derrick Brown will be a bust in Detroit?

John Maakaron

by

CroakedFN

Twitter Reacts to Lions Selecting CB Jeff Okudah

The selection of Ohio State cornerback has brought about mixed reactions from Detroit Lions supporters

John Maakaron