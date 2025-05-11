What Ray Agnew Said About Each Detroit Lions 2025 Draft Pick
Detroit Lions assistant general manager Ray Agnew spoke to reporters prior to the start of Detroit Lions rookie minicamp.
He took the time to share his thougths on each of the seven selections Detroit made in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Here is what he said about each draft pick, prior to fielding questions from reporters.
Tyleik Williams
"As we watched (DL) Tyleik (Williams) throughout the year, the kid just got better and better and better every time you watched him, he got better and better. I think there’s a lot more growth with this kid. This kid’s got a lot of upside. I don’t think he’s reached his full potential yet. He’s got a chance to be a really, really good player for us. We were excited he was there for us to pick him. Great player. He’s got a chance to be a really, really good run player. I think he’s underrated as a pass rusher. He’s got some things he needs to be taught, and (Lions Defensive Line/Run Game Coordinator) Coach (Kacy) Rodgers, our new D-line coach, will do a great job teaching him. This kid has a chance to be a force in the middle. As a defense, if you’re not good in the middle, you’re not very good. This guy will help us, man, with the guys we’ve already got. He’s a talented kid and love the way he plays the game."
Tate Ratledge
"We drafted (OL) Tate Ratledge, a guy that we liked, a guy we identified early in the process we liked. The first thing you see, this is a big man when you see him. He’s long, tall, big man. But you love the versatility of the player. He can play multiple positions inside and the interior. Like the toughness, love the way he plays the game, a guy who can get out in space – those guys who can get out in space and block for a guy like Jahmyr Gibbs and then he’s going to the house for a touchdown, you love those guys. So excited about Tate, man. Really, really excited about Tate."
Isaac TeSlaa
"Then this next guy, I think he was born to be a Lion. This (WR) Isaac TeSlaa, you talk about a tough, physical, competitive human being. What stood out in his Senior Bowl is like when you go into team period and he's blocking, he was just wearing those DBs out, I mean just wearing them out. And then the guy catches the ball. Everything is with his hands, he barely ever uses his body. Tough kid, good run after the catch. We’re excited about him. I think he’s got a ways to go. I think the upside this kid has, he’s got a chance to be a really good player for us.
"He’s got to grow some as a route runner, play more on the outside. The kid played I think a Wing-T quarterback in high school and went onto Hillsdale and that’s when he made the transformation to receiver, but man we’re excited to get the guy. I’m sure you’ve all heard this story already, but when he came here on his Top 30 visit – when I first saw him, he had a Lions pullover on. Then, the next time I saw him he had a Lions jersey on. I was like, ‘Man, this kid is meant to be a Lion.’ What a great kid. We enjoyed – glad we were able to get this kid, but he was born to be a Lion."
Miles Frazier
"Then we picked another offensive lineman, fifth round, Miles Frazier. Another guy from the SEC. Another physical guy, another guy that plays the game the way we like to play it. Another guy with upside. I love when (Lions Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line) Hank (Fraley) and them get their hands on them. This kid’s going to be a good player for us."
Ahmed Hassanein
"And then we drafted (DE) Ahmed (Hassanein) in the sixth round. All I will say about Ahmed is he’s relentless. He’s relentless. He plays the game the way we like to play. He plays it hard. He’s a second-effort rusher. He can win with hands as a rusher. I think he’s got some upside as a rusher, and I think when Coach Rodgers gets his hands on him and coaches him up, the kid’s going to be a good player for us. We’re excited about him too. Then, what about the guy getting drafted then getting engaged on the same day? Who will ever forget that day? And then the passion this guy has for the game, you just love it. You’re going to see a relentless human being on the football field when you watch this guy play, so really excited about him also."
Dan Jackson
"Then we went back to Georgia, drafted (safety) Dan Jackson in the seventh round. Highly competitive player, instinctive player, better zone – in coverage-wise he’s better in zone than man. The guy’s a willing tackler in the run game. He’ll have some special teams value, and that’ll be key for him making our team."
Dominic Lovett
"Then we got (WR) Dominic Lovett in the seventh round also, a guy who’s still growing as a route runner, but a guy who when he gets the ball in his hand, he’s explosive and quick and he’s got the ability to make a guy miss. But, that’s the draft class. Excited about these guys.”