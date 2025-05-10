Top Detroit Lions 2025 Rookie Minicamp Photos
The Detroit Lions began rookie minicamp Friday, allowing the front office and coaching staff their first opportunity to work with and evaluate the seven players they drafted in the 2025 NFL draft.
However, those aren't the only newcomers in action this weekend. A slew of tryout players are in attendance, along with undrafted free agents. Both sides of the ball are also working under new leadership, as the Lions had to hire new coordinators because Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn both took head coaching jobs.
Assistant general manager Ray Agnew is among those eager to see new coordinators Kelvin Sheppard and John Morton get to work, as they have demonstrated the necessary skills to keep the team performing at a high level.
“When you have success, that’s going to happen. AG and Ben, those guys are two really good coaches. But man, I’m a big Kelvin Sheppard fan, so I have no reservations," Agnew said. "Shepp, I was a fan of him as a player and as a coach. He’s demanding. Our defense is going to be aggressive, still. And the guy is a great coach, man. He gets his players better. Love the move. And Johnny Mo, we know Johnny Mo. Johnny Mo is creative, aggressive as a play caller. We’re excited about those guys. I’m a big Kacy Rodgers fan, as far as the D-Line coach, so I’m excited. It was fun for me to stay around and be able to see new coaches and watch the growth of the organization.”
Here are Lions OnSI's 10 best photos from the first day of Lions rookie minicamp.