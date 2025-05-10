All Lions

Top Detroit Lions 2025 Rookie Minicamp Photos

Top photos taken by Lions OnSI at Detroit Lions 2025 rookie minicamp.

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge.
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge. / John Maakaron, Lions OnSI
The Detroit Lions began rookie minicamp Friday, allowing the front office and coaching staff their first opportunity to work with and evaluate the seven players they drafted in the 2025 NFL draft.

However, those aren't the only newcomers in action this weekend. A slew of tryout players are in attendance, along with undrafted free agents. Both sides of the ball are also working under new leadership, as the Lions had to hire new coordinators because Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn both took head coaching jobs.

Assistant general manager Ray Agnew is among those eager to see new coordinators Kelvin Sheppard and John Morton get to work, as they have demonstrated the necessary skills to keep the team performing at a high level.

“When you have success, that’s going to happen. AG and Ben, those guys are two really good coaches. But man, I’m a big Kelvin Sheppard fan, so I have no reservations," Agnew said. "Shepp, I was a fan of him as a player and as a coach. He’s demanding. Our defense is going to be aggressive, still. And the guy is a great coach, man. He gets his players better. Love the move. And Johnny Mo, we know Johnny Mo. Johnny Mo is creative, aggressive as a play caller. We’re excited about those guys. I’m a big Kacy Rodgers fan, as far as the D-Line coach, so I’m excited. It was fun for me to stay around and be able to see new coaches and watch the growth of the organization.”

Here are Lions OnSI's 10 best photos from the first day of Lions rookie minicamp.

Detroit Lions defensive end Ahmed Hassanein.
Detroit Lions defensive end Ahmed Hassanein. / John Maakaron, Lions OnSI
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa. / John Maakaron, Lions OnSI
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge.
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge. / John Maakaron, Lions OnSI
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Tyleik Williams.
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Tyleik Williams. / John Maakaron, Lions OnSI
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier.
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier. / John Maakaron, Lions OnSI
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams.
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams. / John Maakaron, Lions OnSI
Detroit Lions defensive end Ahmed Hassanein.
Detroit Lions defensive end Ahmed Hassanein. / John Maakaron, Lions OnSI
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge.
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge. / John Maakaron, Lions OnSI.
Detroit Lions defensive end Ahmed Hassanein.
Detroit Lions defensive end Ahmed Hassanein. / John Maakaron, Lions OnSI
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier.
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier. / John Maakaron, Lions OnSI
Detroit Lions wide receivers Dominic Lovett (19) and Isaac TeSlaa (18) practice during rookie minicamp in Allen Park
Detroit Lions wide receivers Dominic Lovett (19) and Isaac TeSlaa (18) practice during rookie minicamp in Allen Park / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes, left, talks to head coach Dan Campbell as they walk off the field
Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes, left, talks to head coach Dan Campbell as they walk off the field / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Ahmed Hassanein (61) speaks after practice during rookie mini camp
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Ahmed Hassanein (61) speaks after practice during rookie mini camp / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

