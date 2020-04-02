All Lions: Will WR Kenny Golladay Secure a Long-Term Contract?

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay is poised to earn a significant long-term contract from the Detroit Lions.

While currently playing on his rookie contract, Golladay is one of the NFL's biggest bargains.

The emerging star wide receiver only counts $2.3 million against the cap in the final year of his contract.

When will Detroit look to offer up the big dollars?

At this time, it is not at the top of the priority list since he's under contract for 2020. Bob Quinn and Co. are currently concerned about the upcoming draft and sifting through the remaining free agents on the market.

Justin Rogers of The Detroit News writes, "The Lions have signed multiple extensions with their top players in August and September, including Matthew Stafford and Darius Slay. Who knows how the COVID-19 pandemic alters some of the traditional timetables, but if an extension gets done, it will likely be in the month before the regular season starts."

Let's take a look at other Lions news and notes from around the web on Thursday, April 2:

MLive Lions beat writer Benjamin Raven explored the 10 best Detroit Lions who have never won a championship.

Carlos Monarrez of The Detroit Free Press grades the Lions acquired in the second wave of NFL free agency quite favorably.

Erik Schlitt of USA Today's Lions Wire narrows down the potential running backs the Lions could target in the NFL draft based upon athletic benchmarks.

Both Kyle Meinke of MLive and Dave Birkett of The Detroit Free Press released the latest versions of their mock drafts.

Frankie Taddeo of Sports Illustrated reviewed the betting odds for which NFL team will land Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah.

