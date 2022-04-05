Why QB Desmond Ridder Is 'Intriguing' Pick for Detroit Lions

Could Desmond Ridder be the Lions quarterback of the future?

The Detroit Lions are unlikely to draft a quarterback in the early rounds of the 2022 NFL draft.

For general manager Brad Holmes, filling needs on defense would be the ideal scenario, based on the struggles limiting opponents offensively all last season.

Despite the obvious needs, several draft analysts and pundits continue to project Detroit selecting a quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft.

© Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

If Holmes decides to pass on Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, Cincinnati Bearcats signal-caller is another 'intriguing' option.

In his latest mock draft, ESPN NFL draft analyst Todd McShay projects Ridder will be selected by the Lions at No. 32.

"Detroit will be back on the clock with the second selection of Round 2, but it can first get the valuable fifth-year option on a quarterback here with the final pick of Round 1. Jared Goff is under contract through 2024, but his contract structure allows the Lions to move on after this season, if they wish," McShay explains. "Ridder isn't a sure thing, and he has too many ball-location misses, but his strong arm, good mobility and high-end ability to read the field make him an intriguing pick to cap off Day 1."

During on-field work at the combine, Ridder showcased his stellar arm talent, and likely improved his draft status after his week in Indianapolis.

It has been reported Holmes and Co. have been doing their due diligence on several quarterbacks in this class, including a formal meeting that took place with Ridder at the combine.