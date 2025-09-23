Why Former Lions Safety Was Released By Texans
A former Detroit Lions safety has been released by the Houston Texans, according to reports Tuesday.
C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who played in Detroit for the 2023 season before signing with Philadelphia the following offseason, has been released by the Houston Texans. NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported that the team's decision to release the veteran had to do with issues in the locker room and behind the scenes.
"#Texans released C.J. Gardner-Johnson after friction behind the scenes with him complaining about his role, wanting to blitz more, per league sources, and even communicating that he wanted to be traded," Wilson wrote on social media. "It didn't work out for him."
The Texans traded for Gardner-Johnson, who helped the Eagles win a Super Bowl last season, this offseason. To acquire him, the Texans traded offensive lineman Kenyon Green and a 2025 fifth-round pick in exchange for Gardner-Johnson and a sixth-round pick.
Now, just three games into his time with the team, Gardner-Johnson is a free agent. He was in the second year of a three-year pact worth up to $33 million he signed with the Eagles. The Florida product had a guaranteed salary of $1.67 million according to OverTheCap.
"Among the issues #Texans experienced behind the scenes with C.J. Gardner-Johnson, per sources, he was critical of his teammates in the secondary and didn't like his role," Wilson wrote. "It was a locker room issue and ultimately this just wasn't a good fit for the team and for a talented player."
Gardner-Johnson had started and played a big role for the Texans in each of their first three games, recording 15 combined tackles. Houston has started the season 0-3, with losses to the Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and most recently the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The veteran entered the league as a fourth-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in the 2019 draft, which overlapped with the time that Lions head coach Dan Campbell and former defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn were with the organization.
He would spend three years with the Saints before being traded to Philadelphia in the final year of his rookie contract. After reaching free agency prior to the 2023 season, he signed a one-year, prove-it deal with the Lions.
Unfortunately, his Lions' tenure did not go as planned. Gardner-Johnson suffered a torn pec in the team's second game and did not return until the final game of the regular season. He did not meet lofty expectations, and departed at the end of the season to sign with the Eagles.
Because he has more than four accrued NFL seasons, he is not subject to the waiver wire and is free to sign with any team immediately upon his official release.