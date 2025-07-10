Why Lions Uniform Is Ranked Average
The Detroit Lions got a massive uniform remodel last year, and the reviews have been mostly solid in the year since the change.
Detroit introduced a new style for both their home and away uniforms, which included alterations to the font of the letters and numbers. Additionally, the team released a new black alternate uniform, which paired with a new blue helmet.
The Lions rocked the new black uniforms three times in 2024, including primetime wins over Seattle and Minnesota.
The changes included new striping on the sleeves and white numbers on the home jerseys instead of gray.
In a recent ranking of each team's uniforms by USA Today, the Lions ranked 19th-best ahead of the 2025 season. The ranking is one spot lower than they finished last year, as they were ranked 18th.
"The altered number fonts and uniform striping last season were upgrades. And who’s to say if the all-black alternates coach Dan Campbell wanted back helped the NFC North champs to a franchise record 15 regular-season wins?" wrote Nate Davis. "Shame, though, that they didn’t keep the 'Honolulu Blue' helmet with the throwback logo and Ford Mustang striping used to celebrate the club’s 90th season in 2023. Gone, too, are the 'WCF' initials on the sleeve that honored former owner William Clay Ford – perhaps apropos given he didn’t win championships like Halas did."
USA Today ranked the Chargers' uniforms, which will include a new alternate uniform, as the league's best. Rounding out the top three were the Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers.