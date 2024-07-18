Training Camp Preview: Will Lions Keep Three Quarterbacks?
The Detroit Lions' quarterback situation gained plenty of clarity over the course of this offseason.
After back-to-back solid campaigns, the latter of which ending in the NFC Championship game, Jared Goff was rewarded with a hefty four-year extension. As a result, there are no longer questions about whether he will be the guy to lead the team into future.
Goff earned the right to pilot the team through it's Super Bowl window. In addition to being one of the best performing passers in the league statistically, his leadership and demeanor have been a perfect fit for the Lions' culture.
Behind Goff, though, there are questions about who the backup could be. Hendon Hooker will get the bulk of the chances, but veteran Nate Sudfeld is also in the running.
Here is a preview of the Lions' quarterback situation heading into training camp.
Reason for hope
When Goff was initially acquired in 2021, there was a common belief that he would simply be a bridge quarterback to the future. However, he has exceeded those expectations to the highest degree.
The veteran has formed a strong partnership with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who elected to return to Detroit after receiving head coach interest from teams across the league. Together, the two have indisputable chemistry and the Lions offense has benefitted greatly.
Last year, Goff threw for 4,575 yards and 30 touchdowns, both being the highest of his three seasons in Detroit. His performance has continued to trend up, and he will turn just 30 this season. With plenty of good years seemingly ahead of him, the Lions have a great opportunity to continue their upward trajectory.
Hooker also has intriguing upside as the potential backup. He has the arm talent to be successful, and the Lions were bullish enough on him to take him in the third round even knowing he'd spend all of his rookie year sidelined while rehabbing an injury.
Reason for worry
Goff doesn't have a ton of mobility, which has been offset nicely by the strength of the Lions' offensive line. There have also been concerns about his ability to connect on deep downfield passes, but he has had more success in this area as of late.
The main concern clouding the quarterback position is the depth. Hooker was up-and-down during spring workouts while adjusting to the Lions system. Though he banked valuable mental reps along with some practice time at the end of the year, Hooker is still adapting to putting the concepts he learned into action.
At Tennessee, Hooker operated in a system that is different from what he's learning in Detroit. As a result, an adjustment period can be expected. Fans will likely be treated to a progress report during the preseason, as the Lions have traditionally played their starters very little during the exhibition games.
Training camp battle
With Goff set in stone as the starter, the battle in training camp will be for the backup spot. As it stands, Hooker and Sudfeld are the two options on the roster.
During spring workouts, Dan Campbell clearly outlined what he was looking to see in Hooker heading into the regular season. The criteria appears to be Hooker demonstrating an ability to lead the offense without missing a beat.
If he can show an ability to thrive within the Lions' scheme, he will be the backup. If he cannot, Detroit may be pressed to carry three passers on the final roster heading into the regular season.
Player to watch
All eyes will be on Hooker. With Goff unlikely to participate much in the preseason, the second-year passer could be running the show for a majority of the team's three exhibitions. It will be a good test for him to show off his development after a year sidelined.
Hooker could also turn into a commodity across the league with a strong performance. With the Lions set at quarterback barring injury, a team in need could come calling to add Hooker if he plays well in the preseason.
Young quarterbacks are among the highest commodities in the league, so Hooker could be a player teams in the market for a passer could pursue.