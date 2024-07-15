All Lions

Jared Goff Ranked Below Matthew Stafford

Is Jared Goff a better quarterback than Matthew Stafford?

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff / David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports
Detroit Lions signal-caller Jared Goff landed in the Top 10 of ESPN's latest 2024 quarterback ranking list.

It was the first occasion the 29 year-old cracked the annual list, after leading the Lions to within one game of the Super Bowl. Goff was ranked as the No. 9 quarterback in the NFL, four spots behind Matthew Stafford, who was viewed by executives and coaches as the No. 5 quarterback in the league.

Jeremy Fowler explained, "He also leads the NFL in fourth-quarter and overtime QBR during that span (72), and his 18 touchdowns to zero interceptions in the red zone last season was the league's best clip."

Across the league, the veteran quarterback is gaining respect for his toughness and ability to find his targets in zone coverage windows.

"He's the best in the NFL at throwing into zone coverage windows," an NFL coordinator told ESPN. "I've shown young quarterbacks tape of him and how he throws with anticipation."

Detroit's coaching staff and front office has worked to surround Goff with elite talent and one of the best offensive lines in the NFL.

Since 2021, Detroit's roster has been retooled in order to give the former No. 1 overall pick the best possible chance to have success.

As a result, Goff has become one of the most popular athletes in Detroit.

"He used to seem nervous in the pocket, but now he's cool in there," an NFC executive said. "I don't think he has that pressure on him like he did in L.A. Detroit has embraced him and he's responded."

