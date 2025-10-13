Why Za'Darius Smith Decision Proves Lions Dodged Mistake
The Detroit Lions likely avoided a major issue by not bringing back veteran defensive end Za'Darius Smith.
During the offseason, a significant portion of the Lions' fanbase wanted general manager Brad Holmes to bring back a player who ended the 2024 season on Detroit's roster.
Smith acclimated well to Detroit and currently has ties to the City in his personal life.
The 33-year-old shared his feelings via a post on social media.
"I knew this day would come, but now that it’s here, I’m feeling so many emotions I never expected," Smith shared on social media. "Who would’ve thought that a kid from Greenville, AL, with just one year of high school football experience, would go on to play professional football in the NFL for 11 incredible years! This game has given me the opportunity to meet great coaches, compete alongside some of the best players ever, and represent some of the greatest organizations in the league.
Football has transformed my life and my family’s lives forever, and for that, I’m forever grateful. This career has taken me across the world, from earning my first passport stamp to visit countries I only saw on maps, to helping me start a foundation that gives back to my community. There have been challenges along the way, but the rewards have outweighed them all and helped me learn, grow, and evolve as a man."
The veteran defender thanked fans of each team he played for during his career.
"And to the fans, the biggest thank you of all. To every fan from each organization I represented: thank you, thank you, thank you for everything! From wearing my jerseys, collecting my cards, sending letters, sharing your opinions (good and tough ones alike), and most importantly, showing love," Smith noted. "I felt it all. As I step into the newest season of my life, please know this game has meant the world to me. The lessons learned on and off the field will stay with me forever."
Smith's decision apparently did not have anything to do with the NFC East squad.
According to NFL writer Diani Russini, "Im told Za’Darius Smith’s decision to retire is a personal one. It has nothing to do with the Eagles."
Detroit made the decision to bring back Marcus Davenport, but unfortunately is currently on the injured reserve list.
Holmes and the coaching staff can breathe a sigh of relief, due to the decision to sign Al-Quadin Muhammad in October of 2024. Since joining the Lions, he has been a productive pass-rusher who embodies what Dan Campbell searches for in players.