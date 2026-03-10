Detroit Lions 2027 Compensatory Picks Tracker

The Detroit Lions had a productive first day of free agency, even though three key defenders have made the decision to part ways with the organization.

Throughout the entire free agency process this year, the 2027 compensatory picks formula is continuing to update. Each signing and departure could impact how many additional selections are available for general manager Brad Holmes.

Following Day 1, the Detroit Lions earned two 2027 compensatory picks. Cornerback Amik Robertson departing for the Washington Commanders is expected to land Detroit a 2027 sixth-round pick.

The departure of defensive tackle Roy Lopez is expected to land Detroit a seventh-round 2027 pick.

Veteran linebacker Alex Anzalone signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was cancelled out by the Lions adding center Cade Mays from the Carolina Panthers.

Quarterback Kyle Allen departing and offensive tackle Larry Borom did not factor in the current equation, as both are considered non-qualifying compensatory free agents.

On the first day of free agency, the Lions made a concerted effort to contunie bolstering their offensive line unit.

Last year, offensive line coach Hank Fraley discussed with reporters the value of competition. This year, there will be several new players in the room, giving the coaching staff an opportunity to evaluate who will earn playing time and roles as a reserve.

"Competition brings out the best of a unit," Lions offensive line coach and run game coordinator Hank Fraley said. "It will weed out the weak, too, the guys that just can't keep up. Talking with all our guys this year, there's a lot of opportunity to compete."

As a player, Fraley always welcomed when a team would add a young offensive lineman to the room.

"It's just, 'Okay, I'm coming in and working hard and do what I can do and take care of what I can take care of.' It's only normally going to make you a better player. It's going to make those other guys around you better," said Fraley. "We're going to breed competition, and I think you're going to see the best from all these young men moving forward."

In 2026, Detroit was able to secure one single fifth-round compensatory pick (No. 181 overall).

Updated 2027 Detroit Lions compensatory picks tracker

2027 sixth round pick

2027 seventh round pick

Detroit Lions 2027 compensatory picks formula | Over the Cap

