Lions Veteran Defender Calls Out Robert Griffin III
Detroit Lions veteran defensive lineman DJ Reader is unhappy with analyst Robert Griffin III due to his opinion about Brian Branch.
The former NFL quarterback took to social media and shared, "Brian Branch started the fight in the field. Brian Branch threw a punch and knocked JuJu Smith-Schuster down. Brian Branch should be suspended. THERE IS NO PLACE IN SPORTS FOR THAT."
Reader replied, seemingly indicating that a former player should understand why Branch acted in the manner he did, "The retirement done turned you into something different."
Detroit former second-round pick is potentially in hot water for open hand slapping Chiefs wideout WR JuJu Smith-Schuster.
“I know he’s a better player than that, a better person. He’ll learn from his mistakes," said Schuster. "He’s a great player, right? He’s huge for the team. I think after the game, I expect to shake his hand and say, ‘Good game’ and move Pat’s way. But he threw a punch, and at the end of the day, it’s a team sport, right? We came out here. We did our job. We won. And that’s all that matters.”
Patrick Mahomes was asked about the chippiness that was displayed throughout the game.
“You’re playing football, I mean, you’re being chippy. That’s a physical football team and they have a mentality that they come in to play with and we’re going to match that mentality," said Mahomes. "We’re not afraid to go up against anybody. That’s the mentality coach Reid brings every single day. And we’re going to match the intensity of whoever steps on that football field.”
Many pundits have taken to social media and the airwaves to express their desire for Branch to be suspended.
The former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back indicated he was frustrated due to an illegal block in the back levied upon him by Smith-Schuster.
Branch could face a hefty fine and a suspension, leaving Detroit's depleted secondary without one of the top safeties in the league.
Kerby Joseph was asked about possibly taking time to rest up to address his knee injury. He has been in and out of practice the past couple of weeks and has been taken out of the past couple of games.
He indicated it was all mental and he is always wanting to go out and play. Thomas Harper earned an opportunity to play against the Chiefs when Joseph was out injured.
Detroit next faces the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.