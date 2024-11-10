Za'Darius Smith Inactive Against Texans
The Detroit Lions will have to wait a week for the debut of trade deadline acquisition Za'Darius Smith.
On Sunday, the Lions officially ruled Smith inactive for their primetime game against the Houston Texans in Week 10. Acquired Tuesday, Smith was granted two days off by the coaching staff before reporting to the team on Friday.
The Lions' full list of inactives include Smith, Malcolm Rodriguez, Taylor Decker, Giovanni Manu, Christian Mahogany, Loren Strickland and Colby Sorsdal.
Detroit's defense will have its hands full, as Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has been one of the league's best young quarterbacks since being drafted last season.
“Yeah, look he’s impressive. I’ll tell you what, you can tell he’s smart," said Lions coach Dan Campbell. "For a young quarterback, he’s smart, he can key and diagnose, he’s tough, he’ll stand in the pocket but yet he’s got pocket awareness to where he can maneuver and then you let him get outside and I think one of the things that he’s done really a good job of – he did it last year – is when he begins to move, his eyes are downfield. He feels the rush, but he doesn’t see the rush and so he’s – and that’s what makes him so dangerous."
Houston has several weapons on offense, including wide receiver Tank Dell and Joe Mixon. Wide receiver Nico Collins is inactive.
"I showed the team (Friday) a number of clips where when he gets on the perimeter and he can see it, he’s making these throws," Campbell continued. "You give him just a tick of time in the pocket and he’s making them. So, he’s dangerous in that regard and you can never count him out. So, they got one over there. I think he’s going to be a good player in this League for a long time to come and we have to be ready. We have to play tight coverage on these receivers, we have to shut down (Texans RB Joe) Mixon, I think he’s the key, but this guy will hurt you.”