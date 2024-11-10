All Lions

Za'Darius Smith Inactive Against Texans

Lions release Week 10 inactive list.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99)
Detroit Lions defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) / John Maakaron, @Lions OnSI
In this story:

The Detroit Lions will have to wait a week for the debut of trade deadline acquisition Za'Darius Smith.

On Sunday, the Lions officially ruled Smith inactive for their primetime game against the Houston Texans in Week 10. Acquired Tuesday, Smith was granted two days off by the coaching staff before reporting to the team on Friday.

The Lions' full list of inactives include Smith, Malcolm Rodriguez, Taylor Decker, Giovanni Manu, Christian Mahogany, Loren Strickland and Colby Sorsdal.

Detroit's defense will have its hands full, as Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has been one of the league's best young quarterbacks since being drafted last season.

“Yeah, look he’s impressive. I’ll tell you what, you can tell he’s smart," said Lions coach Dan Campbell. "For a young quarterback, he’s smart, he can key and diagnose, he’s tough, he’ll stand in the pocket but yet he’s got pocket awareness to where he can maneuver and then you let him get outside and I think one of the things that he’s done really a good job of – he did it last year – is when he begins to move, his eyes are downfield. He feels the rush, but he doesn’t see the rush and so he’s – and that’s what makes him so dangerous."

LIVE BLOG: Follow Lions' Sunday Night Football Showdown Against Texans

Houston has several weapons on offense, including wide receiver Tank Dell and Joe Mixon. Wide receiver Nico Collins is inactive.

"I showed the team (Friday) a number of clips where when he gets on the perimeter and he can see it, he’s making these throws," Campbell continued. "You give him just a tick of time in the pocket and he’s making them. So, he’s dangerous in that regard and you can never count him out. So, they got one over there. I think he’s going to be a good player in this League for a long time to come and we have to be ready. We have to play tight coverage on these receivers, we have to shut down (Texans RB Joe) Mixon, I think he’s the key, but this guy will hurt you.”

Published
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News