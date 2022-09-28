Skip to main content

Amon-Ra St. Brown Is New NFL YAC King

Amon-Ra St. Brown leads all NFL wide receivers in yards after the catch.

The Detroit Lions have found themselves a gem in wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. 

With renewed goals for his second season in the National Football League, the talented wideout has become the yards after catch leader among all wideouts after three weeks. 

In 2022, St. Brown has amassed 141 yards after catch (YAC). 

Not only has he been a reliable producer, he has become a consistent target for quarterback Jared Goff

stbrown5

Prior to having his receptions streak snapped against the Vikings, St. Brown had gone eight consecutive games with eight or more receptions.

"He runs good routes. He gets himself open," said Goff, when asked about by reporters about the reception streak. "It hasn’t felt forced. That’s why it kind of jumps up on us, ‘Wow, it’s been eight games in a row,’ or whatever it is. It’s just kind of been natural."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

joseph5

Lions' Week 3 Rookie Report Card

All Lions provides its Week 3 rookie report card for the Detroit Lions.

swift5

4 Burning Questions Facing Lions

Read more on the four "burning" questions facing the Detroit Lions entering Week 4.

sewell5

Penei Sewell Is Highest PFF-Graded Right Tackle in NFL

In his second season in the NFL, Penei Sewell is playing at a very high level.

Despite all of the early accolades he has received, St. Brown is setting his sites on significant goals beyond just winning the NFC Player of the Week. 

"I’m trying to take it up a notch. Everything I did last year, turn it up. More catches. More yards. More everything," St. Brown said. "More wins for the team."

While he suffered an ankle injury against the Vikings, it is not expected to take him out of action for a significant amount of time, if at all. 

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

joseph5
News

Lions' Week 3 Rookie Report Card

By Christian Booher
swift5
News

4 Burning Questions Facing Lions

By Vito Chirco
sewell5
OnePride+

Penei Sewell Is Highest PFF-Graded Right Tackle in NFL

By Christian Booher
USATSI_18487148_168388382_lowres
News

Frank Ragnow: 'You'd Love to Go For It'

By Vito Chirco
williams5
News

Power Rankings: Lions Not Punished Greatly After Loss

By John Maakaron
stbrown5
News

Injury Update: Lions Get 'Encouraging' News on Amon-Ra St. Brown

By John Maakaron
USATSI_19115219_168388382_lowres
News

Why Jared Goff Deserves Some Blame for Vikings Loss

By John Maakaron
goff5
News

Dan Campbell Explains Why Lions Did Not Milk the Clock

By Christian Booher