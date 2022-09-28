Amon-Ra St. Brown Is New NFL YAC King

The Detroit Lions have found themselves a gem in wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

With renewed goals for his second season in the National Football League, the talented wideout has become the yards after catch leader among all wideouts after three weeks.

In 2022, St. Brown has amassed 141 yards after catch (YAC).

Not only has he been a reliable producer, he has become a consistent target for quarterback Jared Goff.

© Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Prior to having his receptions streak snapped against the Vikings, St. Brown had gone eight consecutive games with eight or more receptions.

"He runs good routes. He gets himself open," said Goff, when asked about by reporters about the reception streak. "It hasn’t felt forced. That’s why it kind of jumps up on us, ‘Wow, it’s been eight games in a row,’ or whatever it is. It’s just kind of been natural."

Despite all of the early accolades he has received, St. Brown is setting his sites on significant goals beyond just winning the NFC Player of the Week.

"I’m trying to take it up a notch. Everything I did last year, turn it up. More catches. More yards. More everything," St. Brown said. "More wins for the team."

While he suffered an ankle injury against the Vikings, it is not expected to take him out of action for a significant amount of time, if at all.

