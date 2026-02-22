7 Combine Questions That Will Shape Detroit Lions' Draft Board

The Detroit Lions will get to evaluate the best of the best at the NFL Scouting Combine this upcoming week.

While the on-field action doesn't get started until later this week, the event officially begins on Sunday as teams and prospects begin arriving in Indianapolis. General manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell will share some tidbits of information with the media during their annual combine availabilities, and as such, there will be opportunities to learn about their priorities and needs.

There are many questions facing the Lions from a personnel standpoint after they missed the playoffs and finished last in the NFC North last season.

A repeat performance would be a huge disappointment, and as a result, it's important that Holmes aces this draft and gets the team back on the road to contention.

Here are seven questions worth monitoring at this year's NFL Scouting Combine.

Could any of top EDGE prospects fall to No. 17 overall?

With Aidan Hutchinson, the Lions already have one of the NFL's best pass-rushers. However, they have multiple contributors opposite of him hitting free agency this offseason, and as a result are in the market for an addition at the position.

If the Lions hit on drafting a young pass-rusher, they could have one of the most formidable duos in the league. As a result, the top prospects at the position, such as David Bailey, Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor, are worth monitoring should they see their stock dip.

Can Lions find next starting center in middle rounds?

The Lions lost Frank Ragnow after the draft to retirement last season, and relied on Graham Glasgow to fill the void for most of the season. Heading into this offseason, the Lions can target the position in the draft. However, NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah noted during a conference call earlier in the week that taking a player at the position before the middle rounds could be a reach in this class.

As a result, the Lions need to thoroughly evaluate the top of the class, and see whether or not it's worth using a Day Two pick on one of the top options such as Auburn's Connor Lew or Kansas State's Sam Hecht. Jeremiah mentioned Hecht as a potential day one starter, so perhaps he's a player the Lions look into this week.

Is this the year to add young quarterback?

Jared Goff is unquestionably the team's franchise quarterback, and last season he was backed up by veteran Kyle Allen. While the Lions no doubt like Allen as the understudy, there's always value in having a young quarterback behind the veteran starter to learn and develop.

Detroit tried to develop Hendon Hooker, but ultimately that did not work out and the passer was cut at the end of training camp. It will be intriguing to see the middle tier of quarterbacks perform at the Combine, as perhaps the Lions will see fit to add a young passer to the mix. However, with the 2027 class looking much deeper, Detroit can afford to be selective with this year's class.

Does Drew Petzing find new offensive chess piece?

The Lions replaced John Morton with Drew Petzing as their offensive coordinator, and the new leader of the unit will have the chance to put his own imprint on the offense in 2026. Petzing has plenty of tendencies, such as his high usage of tight end personnel packages and his run concepts, so it's worth monitoring whether or not there are playmakers at that position who stand out.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta give Goff and the offense a solid foundation of playmakers. However, the Lions always are open-minded about their draft process and will go out and get players regardless of position who fit their mold. If a tight end or running back emerges with a strong Combine, the Lions will certainly put plenty of thought into adding them to the mix.

Will a prospect force Lions to make a big trade up?

Holmes has not been shy about using draft capital to go up and get players he desires, such as Jameson Williams in 2022 or Isaac TeSlaa in 2025. While those two are his biggest moves up, he has made plenty of deals to go up in the draft and get prospects he really likes.

The Lions act with a lot of conviction in the draft, and as a result if Holmes feels strongly about a player he'll do as much as he can to get them. Be it in the first-round or on the second day, Holmes is always open to a move up, and a Combine riser could work their way into the Lions' sights with a strong week on the field and in the interview room.

Could secondary standouts pique Holmes' interest?

Holmes has a background of evaluating cornerbacks dating back to his time as a scout, and has drafted one defensive back in every draft he's conducted as the Lions' general manager. As a result, it can be inferred that he'll be keeping a close eye on the secondary at the Combine.

Some of the top names in the class include Jermod McCoy and Mansoor Delane at cornerback, and Caleb Downs and Emmanuel McNeil-Warren at safety. With the injury concerns the Lions are facing at both corner and safety after being decimated for depth last season, this is a group worth paying attention to.

How deep is offensive tackle class?

Taylor Decker is mulling retirement, and as a result the Lions need to have a contingency plan ready for the left tackle position. Giovanni Manu is entering a pivotal third NFL season and has made just one start. While he's super athletic, he missed most of last season with an injury and lost a lot of valuable practice reps as a result.

If this truly turns out to be a deep class of tackles in the draft, then the Lions shouldn't feel pressed to take one early. However, if the group is underwhelming at the Combine, then a player like Georgia's Monroe Freeling becomes much more of a priority for the team early in the draft.

