Skip to main content

Fans React to Hutchinson, Williams Donning Full Lions Uniform

Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams were part of a select group of rookies invited to the NFLPA Rookie Premiere.

Detroit Lions fans got their first glimpse of rookies Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams donning their full uniforms. 

The reaction online from supporters was favorable and filled with excitement, especially with both rookies expected to part of the long-term future. 

Every year following the draft, a chosen group of drafted rookies is selected by Panini to be part of a trading card set named the Rookie Premiere.

Last week, 42 rookies descended upon Los Angeles to take part in the three-day event. The invited guests participated in networking meetings with the hopes of further capitalizing on the business of football and to be put in front of those influential in the endorsement market.

The event was hosted by the NFLPA and NFL Players Inc., the leagues marketing and licensing division. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

caldwell5

Terry Foster Fired Up Over Jim Caldwell Criticism

Has former Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell been remembered fairly for his tenure with the team?

3 hours ago
harper5

Jared Goff Supports Christen Harper at SI Swimsuit Launch Party

Jared Goff appeared at the SI Swimsuit launch party over the weekend.

4 hours ago
lions5

Could Detroit Lions Be a Sleeper Team to Win NFC North?

The Bill Simmons podcast explored the chances the Detroit Lions could unseat the Green Bay Packers to win the division.

6 hours ago

Per an NFLPA release, "Following two years of virtual engagement, 42 top rookies from the 2022 NFL Draft will again gather in Los Angeles on May 19-21 to learn the business of football and jumpstart endorsement careers at the 28th annual NFL Players Association (NFLPA) Rookie Premiere presented by Panini America, the exclusive trading card partner of the NFLPA. Hosted by the NFLPA and its marketing and licensing arm, NFL Players Inc., the annual event for many of the game’s marketable rookie stars will feature the unveiling of each rookie’s official jersey presented by Fanatics and Saturday’s all-day live action and studio shoot for Panini trading cards."

Here is a sample of the reaction online to seeing Hutchinson and Williams wearing a full Lions uniform. 

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

caldwell5
News

Terry Foster Fired Up Over Jim Caldwell Criticism

By John Maakaron3 hours ago
harper5
News

Jared Goff Supports Christen Harper at SI Swimsuit Launch Party

By John Maakaron4 hours ago
lions5
News

Could Detroit Lions Be a Sleeper Team to Win NFC North?

By Christian Booher6 hours ago
cephus5
News

AllLions: Is WR Quintez Cephus on Roster Bubble?

By John Maakaron20 hours ago
USATSI_17298810_168388382_lowres (1)
News

Roundtable: Are Lions League's Most Popular Team?

By Vito ChircoMay 22, 2022
USATSI_18276337_168388382_lowres
News

Chris Long: 'You Can Do a Lot of Stuff with Aidan Hutchinson'

By Vito ChircoMay 22, 2022
stafford5
News

Look: Replica Lombardi Trophy Delivered to Matthew Stafford

By John MaakaronMay 21, 2022
lions5
OnePride+

NFL Analyst: Lions Top Priority Is 'Stay Sexy'

By John MaakaronMay 21, 2022