September 10, 2021
Detroit Lions Fans Vote Team Wins NFC North in 2021

A classic photo emerges previewing the 2021 NFL season.
The majority of pundits do not believe that the Detroit Lions are going to have a winning 2021 NFL season. 

General manager Brad Holmes and the front office are tasked with retooling a roster that has underwhelmed the past few seasons.

Head coach Dan Campbell is hoping his team can set the tone for the season with a surprising victory against the San Francisco 49ers in the season opener at Ford Field.

“I think it certainly helps because it kind of validates a lot of the things that you’re talking about and preaching. I think it does. I think it kind of springboards you into the rest of the season," he said. "I know this, every year when you look at teams throughout the League, Week 1 inevitably -- there are so many more games that are lost that are actually won. The penalties, the turnovers, the MAs (missed assignments) -- how do we reduce those, or we get turnovers defensively? How do we reduce the MAs? Give them a plan they can play fast. Be smart about our fundamentals so we don’t get those penalties. I think that’s really the key because those are usually the teams that win early in the year.”

Recently, fans of the Lions, and those who potentially possess anti-Packers sentiments, took to social media and voted that the 2021 roster would win the division. 

It is quite the photo posted online, seeing the Lions included on the list of division winners along with the Chiefs, Browns, Titans, Bills, Rams, Buccaneers and the Washington Football Team.

The Lions kick off their 2021 season this Sunday at 1 p.m. from Ford Field. 

