Detroit Lions Release 2022 Senior Bowl Edition of 'Inside the Den'

Catch a glimpse of general manager Brad Holmes having a free agency meeting in latest Inside the Den episode.

The Detroit Lions video team released the first "Inside the Den" of 2022 on Monday evening.

In the latest Senior Bowl edition, viewers are provided an opportunity to observe the highlights of the Lions' coaching staff working with college draft prospects.

Running backs coach Duce Staley, who served as the American team's head coach, showed why he has the ability to captivate a room when he addressed the group during a team meeting.

"It's awesome to be able to be the head coach for the week," Staley told reporters down in Mobile, Alabama. "I'm very thankful. One thing last year that (Lions head coach) Dan (Campbell) did a great job with me was just putting me in situations like this."

An interesting behind-the-scenes look at a meeting led by general manager Brad Holmes occurs at the 26-minute mark.

Fans will be quite curious to try and decipher which free agent, who will turn the age of 29 when the season begins, were Holmes and Co. discussing during the meeting.

The end features footage of the Senior Bowl and a snippet of Campbell's interview with NFL Network that aired during the game.

Unfortunately, the National Team came out victorious, 20-10, over the American squad led by Staley.

