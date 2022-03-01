Skip to main content

Look: Detroit Lions Release 2022 Senior Bowl Edition of 'Inside the Den'

Catch a glimpse of general manager Brad Holmes having a free agency meeting in latest Inside the Den episode.

The Detroit Lions video team released the first "Inside the Den" of 2022 on Monday evening. 

In the latest Senior Bowl edition, viewers are provided an opportunity to observe the highlights of the Lions' coaching staff working with college draft prospects. 

Running backs coach Duce Staley, who served as  the American team's head coach, showed why he has the ability to captivate a room when he addressed the group during a team meeting.

"It's awesome to be able to be the head coach for the week," Staley told reporters down in Mobile, Alabama. "I'm very thankful. One thing last year that (Lions head coach) Dan (Campbell) did a great job with me was just putting me in situations like this."

An interesting behind-the-scenes look at a meeting led by general manager Brad Holmes occurs at the 26-minute mark. 

Fans will be quite curious to try and decipher which free agent, who will turn the age of 29 when the season begins, were Holmes and Co. discussing during the meeting.  

Recommended Lions Articles

fordfield5

Detroit In Running to Host 2024 NFL Draft

Three NFL cities have been named finalists to land 2024 NFL Draft.

16 hours ago
USATSI_16790876_168388382_lowres

Could Lions Pull Off Blockbuster Trade to Land Aidan Hutchinson and Kyle Hamilton?

Can the Detroit Lions acquire both Aidan Hutchinson and Kyle Hamilton?

17 hours ago
london5

Detroit Lions Have Slim Chance of Playing International Game in 2022

The NFL has named the five home teams who will play in the 2022 International games.

19 hours ago

The end features footage of the Senior Bowl and a snippet of Campbell's interview with NFL Network that aired during the game. 

Unfortunately, the National Team came out victorious, 20-10, over the American squad led by Staley.  

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

staley5
OnePride+

Detroit Lions Release 2022 Senior Bowl Edition of 'Inside the Den'

By John Maakaron
just now
fordfield5
News

Detroit In Running to Host 2024 NFL Draft

By John Maakaron
16 hours ago
USATSI_16790876_168388382_lowres
News

Could Lions Pull Off Blockbuster Trade to Land Aidan Hutchinson and Kyle Hamilton?

By John Maakaron
17 hours ago
london5
News

Detroit Lions Have Slim Chance of Playing International Game in 2022

By John Maakaron
19 hours ago
campbell5
News

Lions Listed as NFL Team With Chance to Take 'Major Step Forward' in 2022

By John Maakaron
20 hours ago
USATSI_17407481_168388382_lowres
News

10 Running Backs for Lions to Watch at Scouting Combine

By Christian Booher
21 hours ago
goff5
News

How Detroit Lions Can Add $17 Million in Cap Space

By John Maakaron
Feb 27, 2022
wilson5
News

8 Receivers for Lions to Watch at NFL Scouting Combine

By Vito Chirco
Feb 27, 2022