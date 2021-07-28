Michael Brockers: 'It's a New Era' of Detroit Lions Football

New Detroit Lions defensive end Michael Brockers is used to winning.

As part of the Rams organization, the veteran defensive end was part of multiple playoff appearances and an appearance in the Super Bowl back in 2018.

Coming to Detroit, a retooling organization, wins may not come at that high of clip early on in his tenure.

Brockers, along with the majority of is teammates, have bought in to the new coaching staff and are hoping the end result is a new era of football in Motown.

"This is a new era. Like I said, I've been part of a new regime coming in and having that unknown factor," he said. "But, when you have a lot of guys buying in, got a lot of guys trusting in the process and just coming to work, man it shows on the field. You won't see it, a lot of people still are doubting this. But, that's okay. As long as we come in every day, focus one day at a time on what we have to do, we'll be alright."

Working with new defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn

Brockers described following the first day of practice that his early interactions with his new defensive coordinator have been 'awesome' and that the interactions with the coaching staff have allowed the players to have fun.

"Awesome, awesome," Brockers said. "Definitely personable. He demands a lot. I think as a player, you got to respect that. He demands a lot from you, but he isn't going to badmouth you. He's coming to communicate with you and do everything in his power to get us on the field, allowing us to execute and play this game and have fun with him."

