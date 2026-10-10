3 Lions Players Who Need to Bounce Back Against Cardinals

The Detroit Lions are looking for a strong bounceback performance following their disappointing Week 4 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

As they prepare for their Week 5 contest with the Arizona Cardinals, several players will need to deliver much better efforts in order for Dan Campbell's squad to get back on track.

Here are three Lions players who need to bounce back – and in a big way – against Arizona.

CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

Rakestraw has logged snaps in just two games so far this season, and has produced a mixed bag of results.

He appeared in his first game of the 2026 campaign in Week 3, and had a decent day in coverage. He earned a 65.8 Pro Football Focus grade for his efforts against the pass (on 22 coverage snaps).

The Missouri product followed that up with a dismal performance in Week 4 against the Panthers. He, just like the rest of the Lions’ defensive backs, appeared a step slow all night long against Carolina's wideouts, especially Tetairoa McMillan. McMillan erupted for a 192-yard, two-touchdown outing against Rakestraw and Detroit defenders.

It was a forgettable performance from Rakestraw, who recorded a 51.0 PFF overall grade for his performance in the primetime affair.

The third-year corner will need to produce a much better effort in the Lions’ Week 5 matchup with Arizona.

OT Blake Miller

Miller experienced his fair share of growing pains against the Panthers.

In what was the third game of his pro career, he was responsible for multiple false start penalties, and struggled mightily in his attempt to contain Carolina EDGE defender Jaelan Phillips. In fact, the Clemson product permitted five pressures in the Week 4 contest.

It was a disappointing showing from the rookie right tackle, and by far the worst outing of his young career. Additionally, for his efforts, he earned a 49.5 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, the lowest overall mark of any Lions offensive performer last week.

Detroit direly needs a stronger performance from the first-year pro in Week 5 and beyond.

EDGE D.J. Wonnum

The veteran EDGE recorded a subpar outing last week against Carolina.

He had a decent day rushing the passer, generating two pressures and securing a sack. Yet, he struggled to do much of anything else, and proved to be extremely ineffective against the run. And for his performance as a run defender, he earned a season-low mark of 28.0 from PFF. Plus, he earned a lowly overall mark of 48.8 for his efforts in the Week 4 tilt.

The Lions will be looking for a bounceback performance from Wonnum against Jacoby Brissett & Co.