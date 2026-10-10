Two Detroit Lions Fined Against Panthers

The Detroit Lions had two players receive a fine for actions in their Week 4 loss to the Carolina Panthers, according to the NFL's accountability log for Week 4 games released Saturday.

Detroit saw tight end Brock Wright fined for $17,911 for unnecessary roughness after a leg whip in Sunday's game. He was flagged for unnecessary roughness in the third quarter of Sunday's game after a low-block he attempted was called for tripping.

Additionally, linebacker Jack Campbell was fined $15,930 after a hip-drop tackle. Campbell was not penalized for the tackle during the game, which came in the first quarter.

Through four games, Wright has totaled four catches for 20 yards. He was hit with two penalties in Sunday's game, with the other being a false start in the first quarter.

Campbell, meanwhile, has had a difficult start to the season after signing a four-year contract extension this past offseason. Coming off an All-Pro season, Campbell has had difficulties performing at a high level.

Detroit lost, 32-26, to the Panthers to fall to 2-2 on the season. They struggled mightily against the Panthers' passing attack, with wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan logging 192 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 14 receptions.

The Lions have had at least one player fined in every week of the season up to this point. In Week 1, running back Jahmyr Gibbs received a fine but ultimately had it rescinded. Six different Lions players were fined in Week 2, with several being for celebrations.

In Week 3, wide receiver Jameson Williams received a fine for unnecessary roughness regarding the use of his helmet. In total, the team had been fined more than any other in the NFL with a total amount of $177,404.

It has been a busy season in the NFL through four weeks with regards to fines, as ESPN reported that the 963 accepted penalties in that span are the most since play-by-play data began being tracked in 1978.

Detroit returns to action Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals for their second-straight road game. Kick-off is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. at State Farm Stadium, and it will be Detroit's final game before their bye week.

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