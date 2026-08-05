3 Lions Veterans Trending Toward the Roster Bubble (And Who is Replacing Them)

The Detroit Lions have plenty of depth throughout the roster built by general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell.

Because of all the talent the team has at its disposal, Detroit will have to make some tough decisions at the conclusion of training camp. There's still a long ways to go in camp, but the Lions have had several players rise to the occasion early on and stake their claim at a larger role.

With these rising players making a case to make the roster, Holmes and company could be forced to part ways with good players as a result of final roster cuts.

Here are three veterans who are trending toward the roster bubble, with insight on why and who could be replacing them.

DL Levi Onwuzurike

According to reports, Onwuzurike has been falling down the depth chart somewhat during camp. The veteran is back in Detroit after his contract tolled on account of him missing the entire season last year, and he has plenty to prove to make the team in 2026.

When healthy, Onwuzurike brings a solid blend of athleticism and power. However, time will tell whether or not he can still bring it at a high level in 2026. The Lions have restocked some depth at the position, and as a result he'll have to compete for the job.

One player who has caught eyes early in camp at the position is Tyler Lacy. A waiver pickup after training camp last year, Lacy has flashed tackle/end versatility which is an asset the Lions could utilize plenty.

Onwuzurike's biggest anticipated role would be the team's big end position, which lines up opposite of Aidan Hutchinson and helps to set the edge in the run game. Lacy has shown that he's capable of this, and as a result could help fortify the defense.

Furthermore, the emergence of Ahmed Hassanein early in camp would give the Lions another young option off the edge and give the Lions even more versatility.

The Lions could give Onwuzurike an opportunity to stake his claim in the preseason, and if it doesn't work out his tenure with the team could be in danger.

OL Giovanni Manu

Manu suffered an unfortunate development on the first day of camp, as he seemingly reaggrivated an undisclosed injury that caused him to go on the Non Football Injury list. Dan Campbell set the timeline for his return between 12 and 14 weeks, which would put him out well into the regular season.

To put it plainly, Manu is facing a big third season. His development in Detroit hasn't panned out the way the team hoped it would when they traded up to get him in the 2024 Draft, and he's made just one start in two years.

The Lions' headlining move this offseason in the draft was to pick tackle Blake Miller in the first-round, which presumably put Manu further down the depth chart. Detroit has Miller and Larry Borom competing to start opposite Penei Sewell, and Miles Frazier has also flashed some guard/tackle versatility.

With all this depth, plus the likes of Devin Cochran also competing for a spot, Manu faces an uphill battle even when he returns, whenever that may be.

LB Trevor Nowaske

Nowaske has been a staple in Detroit's linebacker rotation and on special teams units for much of his three NFL seasons. He had a brief stint with the Cardinals in 2023 when they claimed him off waivers, but the Lions claimed him right back when he was cut prior to the start of the 2024 season.

On paper, there should be a role for the Saginaw Valley State product on special teams as well as rotationally at linebacker. However, the Lions have infused the position group with veteran depth, and as a result it will be a competition for him to crack the final roster.

It should be noted that Malcolm Rodriguez left Tuesday's practice to be evaluated for an injury, and the specifics of this are not yet known. If it is a significant injury, that could change the equation and would presumably help Nowaske's chances.

The Lions have already lost one linebacker in Jimmy Rolder, who is expected to be sidelined for a bit after suffering a hamstring injury. However, they made two additions at the position in just over a week with signings of Troy Reeder and Devin White.

Reeder has carved out a nice career both on special teams and at linebacker, while White is a former Second Team All-Pro in Tampa Bay and is coming off a career-high in tackles last year.

Nowaske will be competing with these vets, along with Rodriguez and offseason additions Damone Clark and Joe Bachie. While Nowaske certainly has what it takes to win out and make the roster, it won't be easy for him as the group has added so much experience over the course of the offseason.