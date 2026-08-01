Detroit Lions Training Camp Stock Watch: Defensive Ends Make Noise

The Detroit Lions have completed three days of training camp practices. Even though the team has not worn pads, several players have caught the attention of reporters.

Here is a list of whose stock went up and which players unfortunately did not help their case to earn a spot on the 2026 53-man roster.

Stock up

Ahmed Hassanein

The second-year defensive end is taking advantage of moving to the big end position. He has been in the backfield and even let out a primal yell after a quick pressure that would have blown up a running play.

Derrick Moore

The former Michigan Wolverines defensive end was a stand out throughout practice on Friday morning.

During one-on-ones, the first time reporters observed battles in the trenches, Moore bested both Larry Borom and Colby Sorsdal. He would have recorded an easy sack during team periods.

Tyler Lacy

When asked, head coach Dan Campbell praised the veteran for his commitment to football and his professionalism.

“He's a football guy. He's a pro. This guy prepares. He practices hard. He'll do whatever you ask him to do, run over there and take special teams reps. He doesn't bat an eye. He's big, he's strong, he's stout, he's physical," said Campbell. "And, so for that big end, especially big end in base, he's like the perfect big end in base. I mean, that's the way you want him to look, the way you want him to play. And, so the next step for him will be some of this stuff where, okay, now we transition to nickel, slide to the three-technique. Can you get an edge on some of this rush stuff?

That'll be kind of the next push here. But, as far as, taking on the run, setting edges, smart football player, practices hard, plays hard. I mean, he's what you’re looking for.”

Jameson Williams

The speedy wideout is now among the veterans of the offense. Early at camp, he has been unguardable, as both Ennis Rakestraw and D.J. Reed have had their hands full each day of practice.

He has been making contested grabs and doing all the little things that will force the coaching staff to target him more in the regular season.

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Nick Whiteside

Terrion Arnold is no longer on the roster. But in the NFL, there are always players ready to step up and earn a role.

Whiteside has showcased added confidence, is better able to handle the ups and downs of the position and has made plays at training camp. His name was mentioned each day as being solid in coverage and making life difficult for receivers.

On Friday, he was able to intercept Teddy Bridgewater on a toss intended for Tom Kennedy.

Stock down

Giovanni Manu

It is hard to see the team getting anything of value from the 25-year-old. Another injury is going to potentially keep Manu away from the field for months.

Christian Izien

Izien missed the first week of practice. He had an opportunity for an early role at nickel, but the coaching staff must wait a little longer to evaluate how to best use the free agent defensive back.

Campbell noted veteran Avonte Maddox has worked really well with Chark Clark at the safety spot.

Larry Borom

Even though Blake Miller is getting schooled by Aidan Hutchinson on a daily basis, there is no indication that Borom is doing enough to even the divide in the right tackle competition.

Not many believe it will be anybody else but Miller who will be the starting right tackle, when the team takes the field against the New Orleans Saints.