Why I'm Buying The Early Hype Around Ahmed Hassanein

Based on early reports out of Allen Park, second-year pro Ahmed Hassanein, who entered training camp on the roster bubble, is primed for a bigger role with the Lions this upcoming season.

After earning the distinction of being the first Egyptian to be drafted by an NFL franchise, the Boise State product had an uninspiring debut NFL season.

He endured a pectoral injury during camp last summer, and was ultimately waived by Detroit with an injury settlement before the team’s final cuts were made.

Hassanein was later added to the organization's practice squad, and inked a reserve/future contract with the Lions this past January.

However, he notably did not log a single snap a season ago, and now sees himself firmly entrenched in a battle for one of the final spots in the Lions’ EDGE room.

He’s expected to duke it out all camp long with offseason acquisitions Payton Turner and Tyre West, and will need to outperform the two in order to solidify his spot on Detroit’s 53-man roster to start the season.

The early returns for the 23-year-old in camp this summer, though, have been positive.

He appears to not only be stronger, but also smarter, demonstrating a stronger aptitude to diagnose plays pre-snap than he did as a first-year pro. And he’s showcased this while playing a new position: the big end role in Detroit’s defense.

Consequently, Hassanein has a great chance to garner consistent opportunities to see the field throughout the preseason.

And in camp, Hassanein has already seen a healthy dose of second-team reps, and has even earned a number of first-team snaps as a result of his impressive play.

All in all, it’s a sign that Dan Campbell & Co. have seen positive growth out of the 2025 sixth-round pick.

In addition, he's equipped with a relentless motor and high-level instincts, two traits that Campbell and the Lions’ coaching staff should find highly appealing.

Thus, I'm buying the hype that has been building so far around Hassanein.

At this present juncture, I believe he has a legitimate shot to play a meaningful role in Kelvin Sheppard's defense in 2026. And while I don't envision it being as a starter opposite Pro Bowl EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, I believe it will be as a rotational EDGE capable of taking snaps on all three downs and special teams.

Subsequently, don't be surprised if Hassanein takes a major step forward this upcoming season.