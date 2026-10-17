Two Lions Players Whose Stock Is Trending Down Entering Bye
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The Detroit Lions recorded their best all-around effort of the 2026 season in their Week 5 win against the Arizona Cardinals. Dan Campbell's team found success on both sides of the football, delivering a promising performance going into its bye week.
Yet, not every Lions player delivered a strong performance in the intraconference contest. With that said, here are two players who saw their stock take a hit following the Week 5 tilt.
WR Isaac TeSlaa
In Detroit's matchup with Arizona, TeSlaa had his first reception-less outing of the season since Week 1 against New Orleans. This came after the second-year wideout recorded two consecutive solid showings: vs. the Jets in Week 3 and against the Panthers in Week 4. He amassed at least three receptions and north of 65 yards in both games, including a career-best 95 yards in the Lions’ Week 4 loss in Carolina.
Consequently, TeSlaa appeared to be turning the corner and gaining a bigger role in Drew Petzing's offense until his no-catch, two-target day in the desert.
The onus now is on Petzing & Co. to carve out a more significant role for TeSlaa in the passing game coming out of the bye week.
S Christian Izien
Perhaps no Lions player's stock is more down than Izien. The fourth-year defensive back recorded a dismal effort in Week 4 against the Panthers, allowing five catches, 57 yards and a touchdown on five targets, equating to a passer rating of 153.8.
And for his efforts, he earned a lowly Pro Football Focus overall mark of 45.6, by far his worst overall grade of the season. It was the definition of a forgettable performance from the safety.
And to add insult to injury, the former Buccaneers defensive back was not given a single snap on defense this past week against Arizona. It's a pretty telling sign of how far he has fallen down the depth chart in a matter of just two weeks.
While his outlook isn't promising at the present moment, I believe there will come a time this season when the Lions will once again call upon Izien's number.
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Vito has covered the NFL and the Detroit Lions for the past five years. Has extensive reporting history of college athletics, the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Mercy Athletics. Chirco's work include NFL columns, analyzing potential Detroit Lions prospects coming out of college, NFL draft coverage and analysis of events occurring in the NFL. Extensive broadcasting experience including hosting a Detroit Tigers podcast and co-hosting a Detroit Lions NFL podcast since 2019.