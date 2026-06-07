Analyst: Lions Are Team That Will Regret Not Trading For Myles Garrett

The Detroit Lions have largely avoided the splashy, headline-making NFL trades that would cost them a player on their roster or multiple top draft picks.

When the Los Angeles Rams decided to push all-in again to land defensive end Myles Garrett, many pundits and Lions' supporters were left scratching their head, wondering why general manager Brad Holmes has not been a little more aggressive to trade for proven NFL players.

In a recent summer mailbag edition of "The Bill Barnwell Show," NFL analyst Bill Barnwell listed the Lions as the team that would regret not targeting the best defensive end in the league the most.

“I felt like the team that could benefit the most from adding Myles Garrett was not the Los Angeles Rams. I thought the Detroit Lions. And I’ve been arguing this for years with Maxx Crosby, with Trey Hendrickson," Barnwell said. "I really feel like, because they haven’t had that second great edge-rusher next to Aidan Hutchinson, or replacing Aidan Hutchinson when he’s been injured, it’s really cost them.”

Dan Campbell was asked about his reaction to the blockbuster trade during the team's previous OTA session open to the media.

“Yeah, I mean good for them. I mean, they've won it now, right? Honestly, I had none," said Campbell. "I mean, he's a hell of a player. Verse is a hell of a player. And they're two totally different players, but that was what they felt like they needed to do and good for them.”

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The former NFL tight was asked what would need to happen for the Lions be in the high-end trade market in the future.

Campbell shrugged off the question, expressing, “Well, I guess I would tell you when that time happens.”

Lions new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing spent a couple of seasons in Cleveland and got a firsthand look at what Garrett could accomplish on a daily basis.

“I was in the building with him for three years, so I saw it firsthand, he's a great player," Petzing told reporters. "Kind of like the guys we talked about on this offense. I don't know if there's a weakness in his game. He does so many things at such a high level, plays with such violence, so a great player. And we were talking about earlier, I know right now he's not on the schedule, so I hope we're playing him this year.”

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