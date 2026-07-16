3 Reasons Why Detroit Lions Super Bowl Window is Still Open

The 2026 season will be a pivotal one for the Detroit Lions organization.

General manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell have spent the last five years building what is now a quality roster. They've had brushes with the highest level, losing in the NFC Championship in 2023, but are coming off a down year last season.

As a result, there is some concern that the proverbial Super Bowl window has closed. However, Holmes has spoken at length about how he doesn't believe in windows, and the team appears to be in position to contend once again in 2026.

Here are three reasons why the Lions' Super Bowl window remains open, and how this could lead to high levels of success in 2026.

Star power intact

The biggest reason the Lions are in a position to be successful is the fact that a majority of their stars are back on the roster. They lost some key veterans such as Alex Anzalone and Taylor Decker in the offseason, and while those players will be missed they have what it takes to put up points at a high level offensively and get stops defensively.

With all the concerns surrounding their offense last season and the inconsistency that hindered them, they still finished fourth in the league in scoring. Quarterback Jared Goff, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams and tight end Sam LaPorta are all back as well.

Because they have so many weapons returning on offense, the bar can be set high for them in 2026. As long as the group stays healthy, they should once again be one of the league's best offenses.

There were some changes made to the offensive line, but Penei Sewell returns as a three-time All-Pro and anchor for the unit.

The cupboard is not bare defensively, as coordinator Kelvin Sheppard has plenty to work with in his second season in the role. Aidan Hutchinson is back as the top pass-rusher, while linebacker Jack Campbell is coming off an All-Pro season of his own.

In these returning players, the Lions believe they have the leadership to account for the voids left by departed veterans. Sewell, Campbell, Goff, St. Brown and Gibbs are all experienced vets who can provide the necessary leadership the team needs.

There are some concerns with depth in the secondary, but overall the Lions' roster is well-rounded. If they can get contributions from emerging young players like defensive tackle Tyleik Williams and wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa, it will only add to their profile and put them in a position to be right back atop the NFC North.

Identity not changing

Oftentimes, when a team falls upon hard times they elect to make a change with the way they operate. However, the Lions have kicked their operations into overdrive with how they approached this offseason in an all-business manner.

They didn't go chasing high-priced free agents, instead sticking to the way they've operated by addressing depth needs. Holmes has been notoriously thorough with the way he's evaluated and made additions to the roster, and that didn't change this offseason.

As a result, the Lions' core identity remains the same, and they've proven they can win this way in the past. This should result in a renewed hunger within the organization, and a level of motivation that emulates when the team was having success in 2023 and 2024.

Lighter schedule

Last year, the Lions played a loaded schedule that caught up to them late in the year. They played seven games against playoff teams, and also had road trips to Baltimore and Kansas City though those teams ultimately missed the postseason.

While they did have some marquee wins, they ultimately were unable to get wins late in the year leading to an underwhelming 9-8 finish. However, this year appears to be smoother sailing from a schedule perspective.

There's evidence that this can be a path to success, as the New England Patriots went from worst to first in the AFC East and made the Super Bowl last year with a relatively lighter schedule. Though the Lions' finish in 2025 was disappointing, it ultimately could lead to a quick bounceback.

It won't be easy for the Lions, as their division was one of the best in football last season with all four teams finishing above .500. However, the Lions will get the benefit of having some lighter matchups on this year's slate, and with all of their talent returning could put this advantage to good use and get into position to make a run in the postseason.