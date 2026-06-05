Lions DT Tyleik Williams: Second Year Jump Hopeful For No. 22 Player of 2026

The Detroit Lions are hoping for big things from Tyleik Williams in his second NFL season.

Williams was drafted in the first-round of the 2025 Draft, which showcased the level of belief the team has in his abilities. However, it was a mostly limited role for him in year one as he contributed rotationally both as a nose tackle and a three-technique at times.

Heading into 2026, some changes on the roster have created a big opening for Williams towards a potential role. Here's why he's viewed as the No. 22 most important Detroit Lion of the 2026 season.

Why Williams is so important

The Lions' offseason departures hit a number of positions, but they lost two key contributors to their defensive line that will make the unit more shorthanded than most. Even with the signing of Jay Tufele, the losses of DJ Reader and Roy Lopez will be tough to overcome.

However, Williams has the ability to make the Lions' defensive lives much easier if he can quickly acclimate to a bigger role. Last year, Williams played around 40 percent of the team's defensive snaps, and will almost certainly be called upon to play a bigger role in 2026.

Williams will likely pair with Alim McNeill, who is one of the most explosive defensive tackles in the game. If Williams can hone in on being a run-stuffer on the interior and eventually tap into his pass-rush ability, there's potential for him to have a huge second season.

Williams' strengths and weaknesses

Williams is a big-bodied defender who has the ability to alter team's plans in the run game. His statistics from his rooke year don't jump off the page, but there's elements of his game on film such as his block-shedding ability that indicates he has the ability to succeed.

He uses his size and powerful hands to get off blocks, and analysts were high on his athleticism when he was coming out of Ohio State. In 2026, it will be all about whether or not he can put all the respective pieces together to be successful.

While Williams is known for his run-stopping ability, he still has room to grow as a pass-rusher. Working on the interior can be a tough task for a pass-rusher, as there are opportunities for interior offensive linemen to chip and double interior rushers.

Williams will need to be a big factor for Detroit's defense this year, as the departures of veterans like Reader and Lopez leave a big void.

What happens if Williams gets hurt?

Williams needs to be in the lineup as much as possible, as the team has grown somewhat thin on defensive tackle depth. There are intriguing options, namely 2026 draft pick Skyler Gill-Howard and Mekhi Wingo.

However, where the team is light is at the nose tackle position, specifically. Williams looks to be the best option for the job, and if he gets hurt then the team would be forced to turn to either Tufele or a player like Chris Smith, who has alternated between the active roster and practice squad.

Detroit is light specifically at Williams' position, and as a result they need him to be active and in the lineup to preserve their ideal nose tackle rotation.

Why we ranked Williams here

As a first-round pick, Williams' performance carries a lot of weight for the Lions' front office. There is certainly a heightened level of scrutiny that Williams will face, and he plays a pivotal role in the team's hopes to stop the run.

For a defense that struggled at points last season, a player like Williams who takes on blocks and opens up tackles for his teammates can be very important. He has the chance to have a serious impact on Detroit's roster in 2026, and the hope is that he's up for the challenge.