Analyst Shares Why Anthony Richardson Trade Makes Sense For Lions

The Detroit Lions appear to be quite set at the quarterback position heading into the 2026 NFL season.

Veteran quarterback Jared Goff is coming off of a season in which he threw for over 4,500 yards and 34 touchdowns.

In the offseason, general manager Brad Holmes made the decision to bring back Teddy Bridgewater to serve again as Goff's backup.

Following the 2026 NFL Draft, the front office added Luke Altmeyer as an undrafted free agent.

Despite Detroit's quarterbacks room appearing to be set, ESPN recently came up with a trade proposal that would see Anthony Richardson land in Motown.

Benjamin Solak proposed that the Indianapolis Colts would be receive a 2027 fourth-round pick, while the Lions would receive Richardson and a 2028 seventh-round pick.

Additional Lions Insider Analysis: Detroit Lions Hiring New OC Listed as Most Impactful For 2026 Season

Why this deal makes sense to NFL analyst

On the surface, trading for Richardson does not make much for Detroit.

Recall, the former Florida Gators quarterback infamously took himself out of a game, highlighting that his fitness was not anywhere where it needed to be.

Many pundits and fans questioned his commitment to being a leader and doing whatever it takes to be the starting quarterback of a franchise competing in the AFC South.

Solak attempted to provide his reasoning why the deal makes sense for a team that has a starting quarterback right in the middle of his prime.

"Backup quarterback has been an issue for the Lions, as Hendon Hooker and Kyle Allen have not been enough to stop the team from yanking Teddy Bridgewater away from high school coaching in Florida," writes Solak. "General manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell tend to like quarterbacks with bigger bodies, so Richardson is a good fit. Campbell is an elite motivator who might help light a new fire under Richardson, either as a backup who prepares the right way or as a spot starter in the event of a Jared Goff injury."

A player like Richardson could benefit from sitting and learning behind Goff and Bridgewater for a couple of years.

But if the team needed a player to come in and perform should something unforeseen happen to Goff, it would be difficult to envision the 24-year-old having success.

In his brief career, he has an 8-7 record as a starter, but only has a 50.6% completion rate and a 67.8 career passer rating.

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast, head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, follow us on TikTok, subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel.