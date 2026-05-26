Arizona DE Could Be Shopped: Are Lions Realistic Landing Spot?

The Detroit Lions were proactive in adding to their defensive end rotation this offseason.

They lost veteran Al-Quadin Muhammad, who finished second on the team in sacks with 11, in free agency. Aidan Hutchinson is back after a big season and inked a hefty contract extension, but there were concerns about who would play opposite of him.

However, the team went out and made several additions to replenish the depth at the position. In free agency, they added D.J. Wonnum and Payton Turner. Then, they drafted two players at the spot in Michigan's Derrick Moore and Tennessee's Tyre West.

Now, the Lions have solid depth at the EDGE position. Additionally, they have Ahmed Hassanein returning looking to earn a roster spot after an injury derailed his rookie season.

On Tuesday, reports indicated that another potential target could come available. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Arizona Cardinals have fielded calls inquiring about the availability of Josh Sweat, and as a result the defender could be shopped in a trade.

Sources: The #Cardinals have received trade calls on Pro Bowl DE Josh Sweat.



Sweat had 12 sacks last season in his first year with Arizona and had a close relationship with Jonathan Gannon, whom the Cardinals moved on from. pic.twitter.com/ateZ6r4bi4 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 26, 2026

When it comes to the possibility of the Lions making a move for Sweat, the cap ramifications must first be considered. Sweat joined the Cardinals fresh off winning a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2024 season, signing a four-year, $76.4 million contract.

According to Over The Cap, Sweat's cap hit for the 2026 season will be $16,385,000 before increasing to $23,605,000 in each of his final two seasons. There is also a void year tacked on to the end of his contract in 2029.

On paper, there is a lot to like about the possible pairing between Hutchinson and Sweat. In his first year with the Cardinals, Sweat was a featured rusher after spending years in Philadelphia's rotation. He responded with a career-high 12 sacks and 13 tackles for loss.

Additionally, Sweat proved to be a force with four forced fumbles. He'll be entering his ninth season in 2026 and just turned 29, so there could be some concerns about production over the duration of the next three years.

While Hutchinson and Sweat would indeed form a dynamic duo rushing opposing passers, the fact of the matter is that the Lions have more pressing financial moves that likely would put Sweat's contract out of their budget.

For starters, with the EDGE position being one of the most highly valued in the game, the Lions would have to pay up in any trade. The cost could be as high as a first-round selection, as the Baltimore Ravens were set to send over two first-round picks for Maxx Crosby before the deal infamously fell through.

While Sweat may not have the sustained success that Crosby has had, as Crosby has notched 69.5 sacks in his career which spans one less season, the value of the position and the fact that Arizona has three more seasons of team control could drive the price up.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes has been protective of his draft capital, and with how expensive the roster is becoming it would be wise for the team to hang on to its picks in order to keep fresh talent churning onto the roster.

Additionally, the Lions recently completed another high AAV contract extension with linebacker Jack Campbell. Detroit has just over $18 million available in cap space for this season, meaning they would barely have enough to fit Sweat on the roster this year.

With the contract of Campbell taking effect next season, and likely more on the horizon with members of the 2023 draft class such as Jahmyr Gibbs, Brian Branch and Sam LaPorta, the priority of retaining their own talent likely makes the possibility of making a long-term blockbuster like this not feasible for the Lions' front office.

While the potential pairing of two standout EDGE rushers would no doubt elevate the Lions' defense, the financial element likely makes the Lions an unrealistic landing spot for Sweat in a possible trade.