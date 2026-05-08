Brad Holmes Reveals When He Knew Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs Arrived

The Detroit Lions are correct to have elevated expectations for running back Jahmyr Gibbs this upcoming NFL season.

Appearing on "Good Morning Football" this week, general manager Brad Holmes again discussed what stood out about Gibbs in the pre-draft process and when he actually felt comfortable the pick was going to actually going to work out.

"There was so many times where I was driving into work before that draft, and I just could not stop envisioning Jahmye Gibbs in a Lions uniform," said Holmes. "And so when that came to fruition, like it just, it was just the burst of emotions of being thrilled and happy and excited to to get this player, because I truly thought that he was a special player. A very unique player when he came out. So that was when, you know, that was when that burst of emotions happened.

"But look, I think it was really the opening game," Holmes commented further. "I think we were on a Thursday night. It was the opener versus K.C. (Cheifs), where he was actually, he hadn't really gotten down all the nuances of being a running back in the NFL, in terms of slowing yourself down and patience. Because he's such an explosive runner. But he made some runs in that game that I was like, 'Okay, it's coming, it's coming, it's coming.'"

When the Lions chose to select a running back in the first-round of the 2023 NFL draft, many criticized the pick, expressing it went against those who staunchly believe in positional value.

The following season, when the former Alabama Crimson Tide running back had an explosive run against the Tennessee in a 52-14 blowout victory, Holmes had his answer about the investment made in a running back early in the previous draft.

"And then I want to say, it was probably the next year, where I think he broke an 80- or 90-yarder. I think it was versus the Tennessee Titans. And that was when, you know, you saw those kind of long runs that he broke. I was like, 'Okay, it's here.' So, I'm just really excited," Holmes explained. "And again, just like we talk about makeup, it's not just, you know, his ability. He's a great kid and he's got good football character."

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