Brad Holmes Should Be on Hot Seat For Disastrous 2024 NFL Draft Class

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes has a massive stain on what is otherwise a respectable draft record.

After the team announced their decision to officially release cornerback Terrion Arnold, attention now has quickly turned to who will eventually replace the former first-round pick.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back, who was Detroit's first selection that year, is now the first player selected in the first-round from that class to be cut.

Detroit had a very promising 12-win 2023 season. Dan Campbell's squad were within 30 minutes of appearing in the Super Bowl for the first first time.

Instead of a draft class that should have put the team over the top, the six players selected have produced far too little on the field in their first two NFL seasons.

Campbell noted, but did not name specific players, the coaching staff needed to see certain growth from several members of the roster this season.

Many can assume Arnold was among those the former NFL tight end was talking about, but also the remaining players from the 2024 class also need to produce significantly more this upcoming season.

"I think there's always a balance when you get into the season of, there could be a player that's a tick better. He’s an older player, he's a veteran player. But, if you really feel like a young guy is learning from his mistakes and is growing, not making the same mistake twice and you feel constant growth, at some point it's time to push him into that position and let him go," said Campbell. "Because, in about four weeks they will be better and then they'll continue to grow from there.

"If that's not showing up, I don't care who those players are, we are not going through it, we're not going to do it," Campbell added further. "It's just we need to see growth, we need to see development. At some point, you can't wait anymore. It's not fair to everybody else on this roster or the coaches or us or anybody.”

Additional Insider Analysis: 10 Cornerbacks Detroit Lions Could Target to Replace Terrion Arnold

A deeper look at Holmes' 2024 class is frustrating, given the lack of high-end, impactful talent selected at the marquee NFL event that was actually held in Detroit.

Ennis Rakestraw has battled injuries and is in line for an opportunity to replace Arnold.

Giovanni Manu is being considered at guard, but is on the outside looking in on many early roster predictions for the upcoming season.

Sione Vaki is still raw at running back, but has done little, outside of special teams, to make people forget he was actually a safety in college.

Mekhi Wingo is in the mix to earn more playing time this season, but the team added two more defensive tackles to the roster in the 2026 NFL draft.

Christian Mahogany has gained the most experience, but his spot at left guard was declared open, when reporters after the left guard competition at minicamp.

When an entire draft class does not contribute much, reaons why the team has not won a playoff game in two years comes more into focus.

Many will lazily blame injuries, but the 2024 draft class should put Holmes squarely on the hit seat, especially since the second half of the 2023 draft was not great either.

Given a player expected to anchor a secondary for many years to come was just cut, Holmes and the front office need to continue their evaluation process, as this is the second defensive back that has had unforeseen legal issues arise that were major distractions.