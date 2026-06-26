10 Cornerbacks Detroit Lions Could Target to Replace Terrion Arnold

Shortly after organized team activities concluded, the Detroit Lions and the entire NFL world were shocked when third-year corner Terrion Arnold was arrested.

The former first round pick is currently being held without bond, facing multiple felony charges that could make the Alabama product face life behind bars.

While Arnold has not has his day in court, and the process of the United States judicial system is “innocent until proven guilty,” it is undeniable that the Lions are in a tough situation.

Even if Arnold is found not guilty, or his charges are lessened to probation, there could be discipline coming from the NFL.

The Lions are aware of Arnold’s situation, and have not made any move as of Thursday to release the corner as they wait through the judicial process. However, if the Lions move on from Arnold or another player on roster to replace the corner, there are some names to monitor. Here is who could replace Arnold’s role in 2026.

Rasul Douglas

Douglas is a name that the Lions and Dan Campell are plenty familiar with, as the best football of the West Virginia corner’s career came during his tenure as a member of NFC North foe Green Bay.

At 6-foot-2, the corner provides enough length to easily play outside and replace a spot where Arnold was projected for this upcoming season. The former Super Bowl champion is still playing good football, as he started 13 of his 15 games with the Miami Dolphins last season and recorded two interceptions.

Trevon Diggs

Diggs was a player that took the world by storm in his second season in 2021. The corner led the league in interceptions on his way to an All-Pro nod. Since that 11 interception season, however, Diggs has struggled. The corner battled injuries and a decline in play that led to a Cowboys release late in 2025.

He was picked up by Green Bay for two games, but was let go during the offseason. Diggs has time to recapture his magic from 2021, as he only turns 28 in September.

Adoree Jackson

Jackson won the Thorpe Award in college with USC, and was a first round pick by Tennessee in 2017. The corner has carved a journeyman role in the league since then, with five interceptions and over 450 tackles in a nine-year career split between three teams.

Jackson spent 2025 with Philadelphia, playing in 14 games (10 starts) and recording an interception. As an added bonus, Jackson does have experience as a return man in the NFL, although he is four seasons removed from his last time returning the football.

Tre’Davious White

White is another former All-Pro on this list, being named to the First-team in 2019 and second-team the following year. Since those seasons, however, White has struggled with injuries. The corner missed 30 contests in Buffalo after 2020 with injury and recovery timelines.

He returned to Buffalo in 2025 after a 2024 season split between the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens, and did play in 16 games for the first time in seven seasons. When healthy, White is highly productive, but an oft-injured player and the Detroit Lions injury history is not a match made in heaven.

Shaq Griffin

Griffin, a Pro Bowler in 2019, has settled into the journeyman role in the NFL. He has spent the last four seasons split between five teams, most recently reuniting with Seattle and playing two games as they won the Super Bowl.

The corner is not far removed from prime production, either, as he played in all 17 games with Minnesota in 2024 and came away with two interceptions for his efforts.

Desmond King

King is more of a safety than a corner, but the Iowa product warrants a mention. He announced his retirement from football in December 2025, but made a post on X in March of 2026 stating that he could be atop three safety in the NFL, ending it with “The RETURN.”

King currently coaches defensive backs at Saline High School, a short drive down the road from Motown. If the football itch strikes him again, and the Lions are interested, King is an intriguing target, with the high of an All-Pro selection in 2018.

Familiar faces

If the Lions look to reunite with a familiar face who they know what to expect, there are multiple players that used to wear the Honolulu Blue available in free agency.

Jeff Okudah

Okudah was a former top-five selection by Motown, and a mix of injuries and a failure to reach expectations resulted in him getting traded early in the Campbell era. He played in six games last season for Minnesota.

DiCaprio Bootle

Bootle signed with Detroit in July last season, but an injury saw his season end before it began as he sat out all of 2025 after being released on August 24.

Arthur Maulet

Maulet was a member of last season’s “legion of whom,” recording an interception against Tampa Bay in Week 7. He bounced in and out of the lineup, playing in nine games with Detroit in 2025.

Emmanuel Moseley

Moseley struggled with injuries during his two seasons with the Lions, only playing in three of a possible 34 games between 2023 and 2024. He spent all of 2025 out of football. He has not officially hung up the cleats in his career, however.