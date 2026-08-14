Biggest Loser From Lions Preseason Loss To Bengals Is Brad Holmes

The Detroit Lions have plenty to clean up after suffering a 16-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in their preseason opener Thursday night.

It was a sloppy game for Dan Campbell's squad, which committed three turnovers, including a Luke Altmyer interception on the game-opening drive. To be fair, the aforementioned pick came on a pass that second-year pro Isaac TeSlaa should have caught.

It was a less-than-inspiring effort from the Lions No. 3 wideout, who also dropped a pass late in the first quarter that led to a turnover on downs.

TeSlaa, a preseason darling for Detroit as a rookie, has not had an impressive showing in training camp thus far this summer.

Even with his early camp struggles, Campbell continues to back him 100 percent and believes he will be just fine.

“I think more than anything, just stay the course. And I feel like TeSlaa — I don't feel like I need to (say anything to reassure him)," Campbell told reporters after Detroit's loss to Cincinnati Thursday. "Now, that doesn't mean I won't say something, but he's a pretty headsy guy, he's a pretty confident guy, and he's pretty good about, 'You know what? I just gotta go back to work.'”

The Arkansas product made highlight grab after highlight grab in his debut NFL campaign. And he easily won over the Lions faithful as a result.

However, he also flew under the radar, with a minimal role in Detroit's offense.

That won't be the case in 2026, as Campbell & Co. have a lot riding on the 24-year-old this upcoming season.

He's undoubtedly set for a bigger role in the team's passing game, resulting from Kalif Raymond departing the organization this offseason to join the rival Chicago Bears. And with the larger role will come increased pressure to consistently produce.

It begs the question: Will TeSlaa be able to meet the heightened expectations?

The Lions certainly need him to do so, and perhaps no one in the organization needs him to do so more than general manager Brad Holmes.

Remember, Holmes traded up 32 spots in the third round, plus dealt two future third-rounders, in order to nab the former Hillsdale College receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Consequently, if TeSlaa fails to live up to the bill, no one will wear egg on the face for the misfire more than the sixth-year GM (and rightfully so).

Along with that, Holmes cannot afford for third-year pro Ennis Rakestraw Jr., injured in Thursday's preseason game, to miss an extended period of time in 2026.

The Missouri product has continuously battled the injury bug, and has made a minimal impact since being drafted by Holmes in the second round of the 2024 draft.

Rakestraw direly needs to take a step forward this upcoming season, and if he doesn't, his future in Motown will unquestionably be in jeopardy. Plus, Holmes will certainly receive an increasing amount of criticism – from fans and pundits alike – for using valuable draft capital on the cornerback.

TeSlaa and Rakestraw have no choice other than to get back on the right track prior to the conclusion of training camp.

And the Lions, as a team, must do the same headed into their exhibition tilt with the Washington Commanders August 22. And in order to do so, they must cut down on the turnovers.

If they fail to do so, those mistakes will prove to be detrimental against the Commanders, too. And most importantly, continued self-inflicted errors – and a lack of progression from TeSlaa and Rakestraw – will impede Detroit's efforts to return to the playoffs in 2026.

It's all the more reason why the time is now to clean everything up and get back to playing a winning brand of football.