Brian Branch Spotted Working With Trainers at Lions Training Camp

Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch has been spotted for the first time at training camp doing on-field work at the teams Allen Park Performance Center.

After tearing his Achilles tendon against the Dallas Cowboys, the former second-round pick has worked all thoughtout the offseason to make his return in 2026.

Dan Campbell provided additional optimism, when he told reporters the former Alabama Crimson Tide safety could return to practice by the end of training camp or in early Septemeber.

Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard was asked prior to practice on Sunday morning if he had a level of concern about the overall health of the safety group and his comfort with the depth at cornerback.

“We've brought in a good group we feel of veteran players who've done it before. That's the thing that I think is the biggest difference this year is that, say we go into this season, we go into this thing with the room as it sits right now. Chuck Clark, Avonte Maddox, even Thomas Harper," said Sheppard. "These guys have time on task in the NFL with NFL snaps. They've seen these formations. They've done it."

Detroit's roster also features young players seeking to prove to the coaching staff they deserve more playing time or a spot on the roster.

"There's a lot of young guys in the room that can lean on these guys. So, I just love the way the room's set up right now, the way it's structured. And, we've built a system we feel like that's adaptable and that it's not just, 'Oh, you have to have this player to run this play.' We're trying to build this thing to where it's just plug and play as we go. That's what this has allowed us and allotted us.

"Not that we don't want to have these guys in there, but not having them in the spring. We knew what we needed to attack right then and there," Sheppard added. "So, we were able to go into training camp with the mentality as far as mid-season trying to bring guys in, get them caught up to speed. They've been with us all spring now.”

Kerby Joseph was also working with trainers on Monday morning.

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