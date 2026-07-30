Kerby Joseph Addresses if He Will Contribute for Lions in 2026

The knee injury plaguing Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph has been something of a mystery ever since he was shut down following the team's loss to Kansas City in Week 6 of last season.

Joseph missed the final 11 games of last season with the injury, and had come out of multiple games prior to that with the injury before returning.

Dating back to training camp last year, Joseph had been dealing with a knee injury that had limited him. Though he had tried to play through it, Joseph was ultimately sidelined for the remainder of the year following his exit in the team's loss to the Chiefs.

Joseph's social media activity seemed to initially indicate that he was hoping to be active for the start of training camp this week, but he was ultimately placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list over the weekend.

When Lions training camp opened on Wednesday, head coach Dan Campbell said Joseph being available for Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints would be "a bonus," and that he was more likely to be on a return plan similar to fellow safety Brian Branch, who is working back from an Achilles injury.

Joseph addressed the media on Thursday following the team's training camp practice, providing more clarity to the situation he's currently facing. There has been plenty of speculation surrounding his injury, including some believing he's dealing with a cartilage issue that could be damaging to his career.

The Illinois product explained the timeline of the ailment, stating that it began before a training camp practice last year when he was dealing with swelling in his knee. After going through practice at what he felt was insufficient speed, he underwent an MRI.

"I don't remember when it was. Everybody found out at the same time. I woke up, it was swollen, I didn't think nothing much. I just thought, 'I can still run, I can do all this, I'm finna go out there and practice.' We had a scrimmage," Joseph said, via the Detroit News. "When I'm running, I thought, 'Man, I'm not that fast today.' I ate good that day, thinking it was breakfast or something going on. My knee, I couldn't, you know? I got the MRI and got the news, I said, 'Hmm.' I peeped though. They were telling me about the injury and I said, 'Only person that can help me with this is God.' I was gonna do what I could do until God sat me down. God sat me down in the Kansas (City) game. And there you go."

While Campbell said getting Joseph back before the first game would be a surprise, Joseph remains very confident he will be able to contribute. Even though he hasn't practiced, reports from local reporters indicate that he has been working out on the side and running up the hill beside the practice field.

"I'm super optmistic. I never gave up," Joseph said. "I'm going to always work hard, if you see me outside, I'm working."

Throughout the tumultuous process, Joseph has cited his faith in God as a primary factor in motivating him and keeping him going.

"I found God. That's the length I needed," Joseph said. "I didn't need to do nothing, I just needed to strengthen my relationship with God. God's gonna take care of the rest. It was something that was out of my control, so I give everything to God."

After addressing reporters, Joseph took to social media to provide further comment.

"ALL GLORY TO GOD NO MATTER WHAT ......" Joseph wrote. "THROUGH THE STORM AND OUT IMMA THANK HIM .... NOT BECAUSE I MADE IT OUT THE STORM BUT BECAUSE HE ALLOWED ME TO JUST BE ALIVE TO WITNESS THE STORM. GET IN YO BOOK."

ALL GLORY TO GOD NO MATTER WHAT……THROUGH THE STORM AND OUT IMMA THANK HIM…. NOT BECAUSE I MADE IT OUT THE STORM BUT BECAUSE HE ALLOWED ME TO JUST BE ALIVE TO WITNESS THE STORM 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🌪️🌪️🌪️🌪️🌩️🌩️⛈️⛈️⛈️⛈️⛈️🔋🔋🔋🔋🚹🚹🚹 GET IN YO BOOK — ZEANU REAVES🥷🏿 (@ZUPE31) July 30, 2026

When asked if his knee felt better than it did previously, Joseph cut a promo for the new song he released, titled 'Fly Today.'

"Honestly, the best way I can describe that right there, I've got a YouTube channel called Zapp Network," Joseph said. "Click the YouTube link on Twitter, my Instagram, that tells you everything you need to know. I've got a song called Fly Today, y'all go check it out. It sounds pretty good. I'm a part-time rapper, football first and foremost, I play football. But the song sounds good, go check it out."

When healthy, Joseph has proven he is one of the best safeties in the NFL. He led the league in interceptions with nine during the 2024 season, and was rewarded with AP First Team All-Pro honors as well as a four-year contract extension that made him the highest-paid safety in the league at the time.

With Joseph and Branch both sidelined, the Lions are leaning on Chuck Clark and Avonte Maddox to anchor the safety position. Christian Izien, a free agent signing, is expected to join the group soon but is currently on the Non Football Illness list.

Other depth options in the safety room include Thomas Harper, Dan Jackson and Loren Strickland.