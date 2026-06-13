Burning Question: Can Detroit Lions OL Giovanni Manu Succeed at Guard?

During the 2024 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions made waves when they parted ways with a future third-round pick to move up in the fourth round and select Giovanni Manu.

Manu was a raw tackle prospect from British Columbia, and general manager Brad Holmes made the call to select the 6'7, 350-pound Tongan.

At the time, there were serious doubts about Manu’s ability to contribute right away. This occurred from a multitude of factors, especially the jump up in competition.

Manu still holds the distinction of being the only Detroit Lions draft pick under the Holmes and Dan Campbell regime to not play in a game their first season that was healthy (exceptions to Hendon Hooker, Ahmed Hassanein, and Dan Jackson, who endured injuries in their rookie years).

In 2025, Manu got to see the field, playing a total of 69 snaps, but the injury bug found the tackle. An undisclosed knee injury ended his season in October. This injury occurred shortly after Manu’s first start, where he underwhelmed against the Cincinnati Bengals, as the tackle was responsible for two sacks given up during the game.

In 2026 Lions’ organized team activities, Manu is back to full health with the team, and is now taking reps at guard. This could be the former fourth-round pick’s last chance to succeed with Motown.

Manu was spotted taking reps as a guard, as the listed tackle is stuck among the third string competition. Guard might be a spot where Manu can succeed and revitalize a career with Detroit, as it does play to his strengths.

When he was drafted, one feature that stood out with the tackle was his athleticism, despite his massive size. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.96 seconds.

Had he been invited to the NFL Combine, that would have ranked in the top 10 percent for linemen.

In addition, Manu has struggled in one-on-one competition, as evidenced by his lackluster first career start. The interior offensive line traditionally sees less opportunities for pass rushers to have a large arsenal of moves due to the number of double teams.

At the guard spot, it can be easier to ‘hide’ that weakness in Manu’s game, while utilizing his massive frame to push behind and clear a hole, or stonewall in pass protection.

While his 55.8 PFF run blocking grade was below average, it showed more promise than his pass blocking grade of 17.8.

Even during his time in college at British Columbia, protecting the pass was a concern for Manu. He allowed two sacks his last campaign with the Thunderbirds.

There is some concern, however, as footwork has been an area where Manu lost during his time in NFL. Guards will see a larger number of pulling stunts and need precise footwork to make a play operate.

Dan Campbell spoke on Manu’s big move with the media, and had a ‘wait and see’ approach to the spot. While it could be a byproduct of the more serious version of Campbell that has been seen this year, it is worth noting that Campbell did not exactly offer a ringing endorsement for the player entering his third year.

“It’s actually kind of worked out good to just see what he looks like at guard.He’s still getting tackle reps. We’re trying to give him the best opportunity to showcase what he has,” Campbell expressed. “And who knows? Maybe he is better at guard. We still think tackle, but if he can prove something then that’s good. So, we’ll see.”

The lines do not express any approval, nor do they express any certainty in the lineman for finding a place to contribute in 2026. In fact, it could be read that Campbell is not banking on Manu falling into the ‘contributor’ conversation for this upcoming season.

During his introductory call with the Lions media in 2024, Manu expressed an openness to playing whatever position it took to contribute to winning and being on field. The guard spot might be more natural for the lineman, with his strengths maximized and weaknesses hidden.

This summer camp will see the lineman try to make good on his draft day statement, as it might be his last chance to hold on to a roster spot in the Motor City.