One Dark Horse Who Should Make the Lions 2026 Roster After OTAs

The Detroit Lions are taking a chance on a former first-round pick in defensive end Payton Turner.

Formerly the 28th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints, Turner has struggled with injuries early in his careerl. He missed all of last season, which he spent with the Dallas Cowboys, due to a training camp injury.

Additionally, aside from appearing in 16 games in 2024 with the Saints, he has never played more than eight games in a season. As a result, Turner is far from a proven commodity even though he's entering his sixth NFL season.

However, the Lions have kept an eye on him throughout his career, as Dan Campbell admitted the team liked him when he was entering the draft. Now, the team has hopes that he can stay healthy and find his groove, helping the Lions' pass-rush in his newest opportunity.

Up to this point, it seems as though Turner has made a solid first impression on the staff. Organized team activities wrapped up this week, with most of the three-week process consisting of walkthroughs that limited what the veteran could show in his first opportunity to practice with his new team.

However, while Campbell noted that he won't truly know what the team has in him until pads come on in training camp, it's been a solid start to his tenure with the team.

“We won’t know until we get into camp. I know this, there’s been nothing he has done that has been a disappointment to us through all of spring since we started this, the offseason program," Campbell said. "The meetings have been good, the field work has been good, he’s moving around well, his care factor is up there, seems like he is a pretty smart guy, so you know we’re intrigued. That’s also why we brought him in, we liked him when he was coming out as a pup a long time ago so we’ll see.”

Speaking with Big 12 Radio in April, Turner explained his first impressions of Campbell and his excitement to be able to play for him after hearing positive things about the coach in the past.

"I met him when I signed, and everything that you think, you see, is exactly who he is. Genuine, intense, and that's just off me meeting him one time," Turner said. "I'm excited to get to play for him and learn more about the system. I love the way he goes after everybody, I think he holds everybody accountable. Just from talking to him, I think that's what it's gonna be, so I'm excited."

The Lions' defensive line is built around Aidan Hutchinson, who earned Pro Bowl honors after a career-best 14.5 sacks in 2025. Aside from him, however, the Lions have a new look at the defensive end position as Al-Quadin Muhammad and Marcus Davenport both departed in free agency.

In response to these losses, the Lions signed Turner and fellow veteran D.J. Wonnum, while drafting Derrick Moore and Tyre West in this year's draft.

Turner's medical history indicates that he may not be a lock to make the roster, but he has the length and size to be a physical force for Detroit's defensive line. With so few proven commodities on the roster aside from Hutchinson and Wonnum, there is a path to a role for Turner in his first year with the team.

He also fits a mold that the Lions have coveted as a former first-round pick who signed at a bargain due to injury issues. The Lions have gotten mixed results from this approach, and the hope is that Turner will have a positive impact in his opportunity.

The Lions could wind up having a pretty crowded group of edge defenders, and Turner has the ability to fit right in. If he can stay healthy and remain available, he could wind up being a solid under-the-radar find in Detroit and be a big contributor.