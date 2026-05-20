Burning Question: Did Freddie McGee Earn Tryout With Detroit Lions?

The efforts of former Eastern Michigan University defensive back Freddie McGee went viral, after he made the decision to stand outside of the Detroit Lions Allen Park Performance Center last month, hoping to catch the attention of coaches and to land a tryout.

Several local reporters interviewed him and his story quicky gained traction all across social media.

A whirlwind ensued, as McGee was interviewed by prominent media outlets and even appeared on NFL Network.

Despite the buzz created, the former college walk-on has not heard from NFL front offices.

Despite the lack of an opportunity with the Lions or any other team, several players, including Maxx Crosby have reached out to offer support and encouragement.

According to Sports Illustrated, "Since his viral moment in April, McGee is still waiting for a call. No team has been willing to take a chance on him to this point. Two coaches that did take a chance on him and trusted him to win football games would like that to change."

McGee's former college coach Chris Creighton expressed to Sports Illustrated he was slightly surprised at the idea, but when he really thought about it, he knew what lengths his former defensive back would go to try and meet his goals.

McGee walked on in college and is still determined to further his playing career.

“I had no idea that he was going to do what he did,” Eastern Michigan coach Chris Creighton expressed. “I was surprised, but there’s also a part of me that was not surprised. That’s the same kid who knew he could walk on here and be successful. And so I don’t think that has ever stopped or changed. That’s just who he is. That’s how he’s wired."

Creighton later added, “He has a deep-seated belief. He’s got great twitch. Change of direction. He’s got really good ball skills, which sometimes gets overlooked in the secondary. But, you know, the main thing is he’s going to be an awesome teammate. I mean, the guy’s got a smile on his face all the time. He’s just got that winner mentality and he will not go away. He will not give in and not give up. I’ve spent my whole career winning with guys like that.”

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