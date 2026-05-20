Calvin Johnson Gives Advice to Detroit Lions Rookies

For a decade, former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson was one of the best in the NFL.

The eventual first-ballot Hall of Famer had an unbelievable career in Motown. As the second overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft, Johnson wasted little time becoming a top target in Detroit's offense and would have a profound impact on the fan base and the organization.

During a recent appearance on NFL Network's 'The Insiders,' Johnson shared some wisdom intended for rookies entering the NFL. This year's crop will include seven picks made by the Lions, including first-rounder Blake Miller.

In the interview, Johnson noted the impact of properly responding to the inevitable adversity that young players will face. He knows that it will likely hit early, and that the response to it can be defining.

“Adversity’s gonna be there. It’s gonna slap you in the face, probably day one. There’s adversity in so many different ways, on and off the field," Johnson said. "You’ve got to always address it, but the key is when you get knocked down by adverse situations, how do you respond? You’re gonna get knocked down, you’re gonna get punched in the mouth. But can you get back up?

"It might not be perfect every time," Johnson continued. "On top of that, do you have a goal? Do you have a plan of action on where you want to be and how you see yourself? For me, I feel like if you aim small, you miss small. If you have a plan of action on where you want to go, more times than not you’re gonna end up where you want to be at."

HOF WR Calvin Johnson shares some advice for rookies as they embark on their first NFL offseason ⤵️@StaceyDales | @calvinjohnsonjr pic.twitter.com/3PqAHscePs — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) May 19, 2026

With 11,619 receiving yards to his name and currently holding the NFL record for receiving yards in a season, Johnson is one of the best to ever play the game. As a result, his words of wisdom strike a chord for a group of young players looking to one day have the same impact.

The former star wideout also shared some adviced he'd received from former coaches and his father, indicating that controlling elements of performance such as energy and effort can go a long way toward a player setting themselves up for success.

“If you can control your attitude and your effort you’ll end, more times than not, where you want to be at," Johnson said. "If you put those couple of things together, and you sprinkle some faith on top of that, you might find yourself doing some supernatural things and find yourself in a good place.”