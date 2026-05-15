Grading Detroit Lions 2026 Schedule Release Video

The Detroit Lions took a serious approach to their 2026 NFL schedule release video.

Every year, a certain portion of NFL fans look forward to seeing how team's approach their videos. Some are funny, some are cryptic, while others take a more direct approach.

Detroit's video was described mostly as plain and simple.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell is seen in his office, but there are pundits and commenters sharing their doubts about the team, questioning the defense, which is playing in the background.

Campbell leaves his office and simply puts the 2026 schedule on the wall.

Strictly business.

Well, unfortunately a closer look at the schedule reveals a significant error. The game against the Chicago Bears in Week 17 has the incorrect date listed.

No, Detroit is not playing the Bears on January 3, 2026. The oversight was indicative of a lack of effort or unwillingness to give the fans what they want.

Some fans agreed with the simple premise. Get back to winning and take the season seriously. But anyone paying any sort of attention to the team realizes there has been serious efforts made to turn around the lackluster reputation of the organization.

The Los Angeles Chargers video team has been praised for their creativity and willingness to troll other teams.

In fact, their video did indeed reference the Dianna Russini scandal involving New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel.

Sports Illustrated listed and their winners and losers, and unfortunately the Lions found themselves receiving harsh criticism for a video that lacked creativity and was used to send a message.

"Some teams aced their schedule release videos and some teams missed the mark, but the Lions didn’t even put a creative one out. Instead, the Lions decided to keep things “strictly business” as they look to rebound from missing the playoffs last season," writes Eva Geitheim. "Their video included Dan Campbell posting the schedule on the bulletin board while listening to noise surrounding the team like “can the defense stay healthy” and if their Super Bowl window is closed. The choice was lame, lacking the creativity and jokes that have made schedule release day fun."

Grade: F

Detroit Lions are going viral all over social media for not editing their own schedule and having a Date ERROR! Editors everywhere are shaking their heads like @VitoJerome

—Lions are not playing Bears Jan. 2026 pic.twitter.com/D1In5Ou5um — DetroitSportsPodcast (@DetroitPodcast) May 15, 2026

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