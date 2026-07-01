CBS Sports Lists Six Detroit Lions in 2026 Top 100 List

The Detroit Lions are expected to be well represented in several of the annual rankings that are now being released.

Despite a 9-8 record last year, Detroit's young core has positioned themselves now to become the leaders of the team.

Recently, CBS Sports released their list of the top-100 NFL players. Linebacker Jack Campbell made his first appearance on Pete Prisco's list, coming in ranked at No. 86.

Left tackle, who is arguably the best offensive tackle in the league, was the top ranked player at his position in this year's ranking, coming in at No. 6 overall.

Quarterback Jared Goff had a nice bump up in the rankings, coming at No. 57 this year. Last year, he was ranked at No. 77.

Here is how Prisco ranked the Lions that he placed on his list this year.

Penei Sewell (No. 6)

"He was dominant all year in both the run game and pass protection for the Lions. His ability to maul defenders in the run game is a big part of why the Lions run it so well."

Aidan Hutchinson (No. 14)

"Without much help on the defensive line, he still had 14.5 sacks last season after coming back from a broken leg suffered the year before. He is still just 25."

Jahmyr Gibbs (No. 21)

"He is the catalyst that makes the Lions offense go. He rushed for 1,223 yards and caught 77 passes. He averaged 5 yards per rush. He should get more carries this season."

Additional Lions Insider Analysis: LB Jack Campbell Expected To Be Next Defensive Leader

Amon-Ra St. Brown (No. 46)

"He caught 117 passes last season, the fourth straight year he's had more than 100 catches. He is so reliable in the middle of the field, with 70 of his catches resulting in first downs."

Jared Goff (No. 57)

"He threw 34 touchdown passes to finish second in the league behind Matt Stafford. He was also second in passing yards, but the season was somewhat overlooked because the Lions didn't make the playoffs."

Jack Campbell (No. 86)

"This former first-round pick has developed into one of the league's better linebackers. He's good against the run and has improved in coverage."

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